Ricoh creates new metallic toners; customers to benefit from transformative technology, unique value-add

"These new toners will be transformative for our customers looking to enhance their print marketing materials and so much more," said Tony Rouse, President and CEO, TEAM Concept. "We love our RICOH Pro C7210X's and we're looking forward to the value add that the silver and gold toners will bring. Each piece of RICOH equipment we invest in helps ensure that every project that comes our way can be completed entirely here on site as a part of our 1 Site Commitment to our customers."

Developed for the fifth color station on the RICOH Pro™ C7200X digital color sheetfed press, the toners deliver great visual impact for high value-added print. The additional colors transform a broad range of applications from catalogues, posters, flyers, direct mail, and brochures to business cards, greetings cards, tickets, invitations, certificates, and packaging.

The new toners are available on new and existing RICOH Pro C7200X presses, enabling users to expand their capabilities.

"The addition of gold and silver toner help customers migrate shorter run offset jobs over to digital, while maintaining quality embellishments and, as with all 5th color toners, further expand their color gamut," said Heather Poulin, Vice President, CIP Marketing & Portfolio Management, Ricoh USA, Inc. "We pride ourselves on listening to our customers and incorporating their voice into future portfolio developments. These new metallic toners are a result of their voices and our innovation—and we're excited to bring this to market."

The gold and silver toners will be available in North America in July.

