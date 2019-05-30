Ricoh deepens relationship with Amazon Web Services to empower digital workplaces with cutting-edge voice-activated technologies

MALVERN, Pa., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh today announced RICOH Intelligent Voice Control, the result of working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that delivers intuitive voice-activated controls for Ricoh's intelligent devices, starting with its IM Series of intelligent multifunction printers (MFPs). A pilot program of these MFPs is currently underway at an Ivy League university, leveraging Amazon's AWS Alexa for Business service combined with Ricoh's Smart Integration Platform technology. Available summer 2019, the university community will benefit from the enhanced accessibility and collaboration features this platform will deliver.

University decision makers sought to create a more welcoming, accessible environment for the entire college community, and they knew they could rely on Ricoh's legacy of innovation to deliver. According to the American Community Survey, just 30.5 percent of Americans with a visual disability had full-time, full-year employment in 2017, the most recent year for which data is available. At a time when Americans with disabilities are nearly three times as likely as those without a disability to never go online, making connectivity and collaboration accessible and intuitive is vital to bringing people of all abilities into the digital workplace. Through this pilot, Ricoh is committed to delivering an accessible, easy-to-use solution that could benefit all members of the campus community, ultimately enabling them to work smarter, and more seamlessly.

Ricoh is leveraging AWS' signature low-touch ease of use capabilities to develop the right solution to address these challenges. AWS has a long, proven history of helping organizations grow via its secure cloud services. Specifically, its voice service, Amazon Alexa Voice Service, is available today on more than 100 million devices, from Amazon and third-party device manufacturers. Amazon Alexa provides a trusted, proven, hands-free interface between users and Ricoh MFPs' various capabilities, without the need for navigating visual menu options.

"I am delighted to hear Alexa for Business is going to be utilized in RICOH's new voice-controlled operation service the RICOH Intelligent Voice Control as a new user interface for all-in-one printers. "Alexa for Business" is a service that enables organizations and employees to use Alexa to get more work done. We look forward to drastically improving productivity through our collaboration," said Collin Davis, General Manager for Alexa for Business, Amazon Web Services Inc.

"Ricoh firmly believes in making education accessible for all, regardless of disability. When this university approached us with the idea of voice controls for visually impaired users, we were excited to play a role in the important work of helping open the door for anyone with more diverse abilities," said Steven Burger, Head of Engineering and Vice President, Portfolio Management, Ricoh USA, Inc. "This technology has the potential to change the way millions of people collaborate and learn – and it has a myriad of office applications, as well. With the introduction of voice enablement, we're expanding the ways our customers interact with their work. That means streamlining and ease of use, so people with different workstyles operating in the same environment can all get the most out of their Ricoh technology. In a results-driven world full of fast-turn demands, voice controls' flexibility and efficiency are immense value-adds."

Ricoh's work with AWS is another example of the Digital Workplace Intelligence approach Ricoh introduced earlier this year, which is focused on delivering continual improvements and helping to ensure capabilities evolve in parallel with customer requirements. Currently, the new voice-controlled technology is being developed as part of the Ricoh Smart Integration Platform. The RICOH IM Series of intelligent devices can take full advantage of the new platform and its features. Future innovation is anticipated for other workplace services offerings, including Ricoh's interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) and projectors, to a name a few.

