Ricoh earns finalist spot for 2019 Incite Customer Service Award

MALVERN, Pa., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. has been named to the shortlist for the Incite Customer Service Awards, which celebrate innovation, exemplary performance and leadership in the customer service space. These awards spotlight individuals and organizations who are leading the way in truly exceeding customer expectations. Ricoh joins other internationally respected names, including Home Depot, Rogers Communications and Southwest Airlines, as a finalist for Customer Success Brand of the Year, which highlights organizations that exceed expectations to deliver excellent customer service experiences.

"The customer experience is at the center of Ricoh's success and its future," said Bruce Nelson, Director, Customer Support Services, Ricoh USA, Inc. "It's our reputation, and our customers' reputations, on the line. That's why customer service is such an area of focus for us, and that's why being named a finalist is such an honor. We work closely with customers to make sure we're delivering how and when we need to, but it is heartening to get this third-party recognition for our efforts."

Ricoh leverages a combination of state-of-the-art, innovative technology; constant collaboration and peer feedback; and finely tuned processes to deliver unmatched customer support experiences. Frequent, extensive quantitative and qualitative analysis of key performance indicators, such as first-time fix rate (FTFR), mean time to repair (MTTR) and customer satisfaction, help guide and drive continual improvement. Real-time, tactical activities to address customer inquiries are made visible via intuitive dashboards at all levels of the support organization, helping to foster collaboration on difficult problems without the need for extensive hand-off explanations among workers. This transparency allows support staff with specialized knowledge to jump directly into the support effort, with all of the information their peers have immediately at hand. This helps address customer issues more quickly and effectively, while creating a stronger sense of teamwork and collaboration in the support center.

One way Ricoh delivers such strong customer support is via its patented Xpress Support system for its technicians in the field. When it comes to technical support, interactive voice response (IVR) is the standard. However, support using an IVR can force call center agents to work "on an island," trying to resolve assigned issues on their own. Xpress Support provides a better way and empowers field technicians to submit issues via a mobile app, text or Twitter, eliminating hold times altogether. Submitted topics immediately appear in a list on a large display in the call center, where support staff work in a collaborative, open environment. Selecting from the list, enables each staff member to immediately add value using their core expertise. This approach helps call center staff work smarter while also fostering collaboration.

While Ricoh is nominated for Customer Success Brand of the Year, finalists were also named in the Customer Service Leader of the Year and Solution Provider of the Year categories. Winners will be decided from among the finalists by popular vote online. Polls close May 3, and winners will be announced June 3 at an awards ceremony hosted by the Incite Group at the Customer Service Summit West, June 3-4 at the Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa.

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2018, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,063 billion yen (approx. 19.4 billion USD).

