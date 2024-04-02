Ricoh eDiscovery Services acquired by Array

Deal enables each firm to focus and strengthen solutions for legal industry

EXTON, Pa., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc., a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions, today announced the sale of its eDiscovery Services business to Array, a litigation support company that provides a comprehensive suite of legal services.

Ricoh eDiscovery provides ISO 9001:2015 quality-certified evidence and document management solutions, as well as litigation support services that successfully integrate technology, defensible process, and professional services to meet the unique needs of the legal industry. With innovative solutions that deliver insight and control, Ricoh eDiscovery solutions enable organizations to make informed business decisions, discover critical information from their data at the earliest stage, proactively manage costs and mitigate risk.

The deal marks a key moment for the legal services and solutions market, enabling both Ricoh and Array to deliver more specialized services to enhance any legal team's work. The transaction augments Ricoh's business strategy to deepen investments in developing and delivering high-growth solutions that support and optimize the workplace experience in a hybrid environment with the scale and technical expertise customers know and trust. Array's focus on the legal services industry and proven background in eDiscovery will also help accelerate the growth and product offering to eDiscovery customers.

Together, Ricoh and Array will continue serving the legal industry by connecting customers with their collective services across litigation imaging, court reporting, managed services, workflow solutions and more to facilitate access to a complete set of offerings that satisfy their business needs.

"This deal signifies Ricoh's continued commitment to put our customers' needs first and to ensure every strategic business decision we make is to their benefit," said Carsten Bruhn, President and CEO of Ricoh North America. "In rehoming our eDiscovery business with Array, Ricoh is simultaneously strengthening the value we're bringing to the legal industry by focusing on our deep experience in our hybrid workplace solutions and bolstering Array's comprehensive suite of specialized legal services. This carefully considered, intentional decision is a collective win for Ricoh, Array, our customers, and the legal services industry."

"Ricoh is a trusted, well-respected digital services leader and we are pleased to be able to deepen our litigation service offerings with the acquisition of its eDiscovery business," said Thadd Hale, CEO of Array. "Customers will be able to benefit from our deepened expertise and eDiscovery capabilities they need to thrive in today's market. And with this enhancement to our comprehensive portfolio of service offerings, Array is poised to become even more competitive in the legal technology solutions space."

Arbor Ridge Partners served as the exclusive advisor to Ricoh and arranged this transaction.

About Array

Array provides nationwide litigation support services for law firms and in-house counsel alike. Array combines the latest technology with experienced litigation support professionals to inform intelligent, results-driven strategies. By managing the logistics of litigation through offerings like eDiscovery, managed review, traditional discovery, court reporting services, contract legal staffing and legal recruiting, and record retrieval and subpoena support services, Array delivers valuable services and support to enhance any legal team's work.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,134 billion yen (approx. 16.0 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

