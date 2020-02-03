Ricoh employee named finalist in 2020 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc.'s David Pagenkopf has been named a finalist in the 14th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Ricoh nominated Pagenkopf, Project Manager, Process Improvement, for the Customer Service and Contact Center Individual category due to his work creating more effective, efficient and reliable feedback loops that amplify the voice of the customer.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows, including the prestigious International Business Awards® and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners will be revealed during a gala banquet in honor of the finalists on Friday, February 28, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 600 professionals from across the globe are expected to attend.

Recently, Ricoh has placed considerable strategic focus on feedback loops as it emphasizes the voice of the customer (VOC), adaptability to the market, and a consultative sales approach. To this end, Pagenkopf is responsible for VOC data collection and survey governance. In this role, he designs, executes and analyzes customer survey results, which serve as the crux of Ricoh's work to continually improve the customer experience – another core tenet of Ricoh's strategy. While Pagenkopf's work is unquestionably vital to Ricoh, the company has nominated him primarily for the innovative, effective way he has risen to the occasion. Pagenkopf developed a VOC Dashboard, which enables business leaders to intuitively visualize and segment survey data, with real-time updates as new customer responses come in, making it significantly easier to visualize and identify trends, such as common customer issues, patterns of positive feedback and opportunities for growth. Additionally, the system automatically flags urgent customer issues mentioned in survey responses, creating a support ticket and reminding Ricoh staff to proactively call the customer within 24 hours to address the issue.

"David's groundbreaking work has not only overhauled the way we collect, analyze and visualize customer survey data, but it has also changed our approach to reporting, empowering us to react more quickly and effectively to customer needs," said Marlene Kolodziej, Vice President, Centralized Services, Ricoh USA, Inc. "David has gone above and beyond in delivering the level and kind of business intelligence that forms the bedrock for the informed, customer-centric change Ricoh aims to deliver for its customers and its customers' customers."

Judges evaluated more than 2,600 nominations from 48 nations, from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, commented, "Every finalist should be proud of the work they did over the past 18 months to be recognized by the judges. They should also be proud of how well they effectively communicated those achievements to the judges. We look forward to recognizing them all with Gold Stevie Award trophies and Silver and Bronze Stevie medals in Las Vegas on February 28."

