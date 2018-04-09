Ricoh further invests in its inkjet portfolio, strategically supporting customer needs

"At Ricoh, we work hard to make ourselves synonymous with inkjet innovation. We're always listening to customers and looking for ways to add to their toolbox," said John Fulena, Vice President, Commercial & Industrial Printing Business Group, Ricoh USA, Inc. "These new offerings represent the latest in our strategic investments that empower our customers to grow their capabilities and their businesses. We're excited to bring these to market, and watch our users grow, innovate and prosper with them."

The new RICOH Pro VC60000 inks are designed to streamline printing directly to traditional offset coated papers, making the entire production system more versatile and economical – and less complicated. In addition to eliminating added steps, these inks' improved adhesion allows for faster printing speeds with coated papers, doing even more to help take turnaround speed to the next level. The technology leverages the latest in pigment ink innovations, preserving the excellent durability, water fastness and printhead reliability Ricoh inks are known for while improving color gamut. All of that adds up to the opportunity to produce more diverse applications, with more vivid colors and a richer black.

The RICOH Pro VC40000, designed to empower transactional and direct mail customers to deliver high quality output, complements the unmatched quality and application flexibility of the RICOH Pro VC60000 and the highly reliable InfoPrint 5000. At the heart of the RICOH Pro VC40000 lies the RICOH TotalFlow Print Server R600A, its high performance digital front end (DFE) that has been optimized to deliver advanced workflow management and to make the production of complex, data-driven direct mail and transactional output even easier.

The RICOH Pro VC40000 operates at speeds up to 120 meters/minute without sacrificing image quality, making it capable of producing more than 100,000 letter images per hour, offering the productivity and quality needed in today's production print environments. With paper support from 40 to 250 gsm, application possibilities range from lightweight books to high coverage postcards. The RICOH Pro VC40000 features separate black and color printhead arrays, allowing cost-effective printing of color and monochrome applications. An optional fifth printhead array enables the use of additional fluid choices, such as MICR or security inks. Offering added flexibility, the RICOH Pro VC40000 supports a variety of configuration options, including compatibility with a number of different workflow monitoring and management software tools.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2017, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,028 billion yen (approx. 18.2 billion USD).

