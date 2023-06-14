Ricoh Honored at Premier, Inc.'s Annual Supplier Innovation Celebration

EXTON, Pa., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced it will be honored during Premier, Inc.'s annual supplier Innovation Celebration at the 2023 Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition. The Innovation Celebration recognizes ground-breaking healthcare technologies that have been launched throughout the year and the ways these products are helping improve community health.

RICOH 3D for Healthcare, an integrated end-to-end workflow solution that increases the efficiency and access to the production of highly accurate patient-specific 3D-printed anatomic models, will be one of seven innovations recognized at this year's celebration. Enabling healthcare providers to create patient-specific, 3D-printed replicas of human anatomy, Ricoh's FDA 510(k)-cleared diagnostic models can be used for neurology, cardiovascular, orthopedic, craniomaxillofacial (CMF), genitourinary, gastrointestinal, and breast applications. These detailed replicas, tailored to each patient's unique anatomy, provide diagnostic accuracy and help clinicians see inside anatomy for greater visibility into patient needs.

"The RICOH 3D for Healthcare team is committed to offering healthcare solutions that address the needs of doctors and patients, and we look forward to collaborating with the Premier community to further advance the collective goal of improving community care," says Gary Turner, managing director of Additive Manufacturing North America for Ricoh. "This recognition emphasizes the efforts of our team and encourages us to reach our goals as we continue to lead the way in offering democratized access to patient-specific 3D-printed models in healthcare."

The RICOH 3D for Healthcare solution can be used for pre-surgical planning, collaborating with multi-disciplinary teams, and informed patient consent. In addition, it offers a unique educational and training experience to practice new or rare surgical approaches. Providers can choose from one of two options that integrate into existing digital workflows based on their workstyles or needs:

Point-of-Care: A Ricoh Managed Services team works on-site at the provider's healthcare facility to manage the entire process, utilizing Ricoh's FDA 510(k) clearances and quality management system.





A Ricoh Managed Services team works on-site at the provider's healthcare facility to manage the entire process, utilizing Ricoh's FDA 510(k) clearances and quality management system. Centralized production: Healthcare providers can order models that are printed at a Ricoh facility and shipped directly to them.

"Ricoh's 3D printed anatomical models have greatly assisted in improving our patient care planning and education," states Dr. Yu-Hui Huang of the University of Minnesota. "These models have enhanced our ability to visualize intricate anatomical structures with accuracy, resulting in improved outcomes and elevated patient experiences. We extend our congratulations to the RICOH 3D for Healthcare team for their well-deserved recognition, as their exceptional commitment to advancing accessible healthcare technology."

The RICOH 3D for Healthcare team is honored to receive this award, a recognition that expands on a 20-plus-year relationship between Ricoh and Premier, which includes existing agreements for services and technology as well as document management solutions to further improve the patient experience.

Premier's Innovation Celebration is entering its 12th year of recognizing and honoring supplier product innovations. With roughly 100 nominations annually, clinicians, physicians and supply chain experts nationally evaluate these technologies and services for their merit.

"Ricoh supports Premier members by offering valuable products and services that help to improve costs, operational efficiencies and patient outcomes," said David A. Hargraves, senior vice president, Supply Chain at Premier. "We're proud to recognize Ricoh during our 2023 supplier Innovation Celebration."

Ricoh will be formally recognized on June 20, 2023, at Premier's annual Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition. Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement and technology company that unites an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,134 billion yen (approx. 16.0 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2023 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.