Ricoh introduces industry-first Sustainability Services Dashboard to drive carbon emission reduction

EXTON, Pa., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc . today announced the launch of a Sustainability Services Dashboard, a first-of-its-kind platform designed for Ricoh customers to measure, report and act upon emissions data associated with Ricoh Digital Services. The dashboard integrates cutting-edge technology and industry-leading expertise to address one of the most significant challenges facing corporations today: reducing emissions from vendors and suppliers. The new offering builds on Ricoh's portfolio of solutions focused on digital transformation.

Indirect supplier – or Scope 3 – emissions can account for more than 80 percent of total carbon contributions for many companies, making reductions in this area essential to achieving climate goals and achieving regulatory compliance. The Sustainability Services Dashboard by Ricoh incorporates Watershed's granular emissions measurement and offers data-driven insights into carbon emissions across all scopes. Leveraging Watershed data, the dashboard provides customers with a comprehensive Scope 3 emissions footprint of their business with Ricoh using both privately and publicly disclosed financial and climate data.

"Addressing Scope 3 emissions is critical for companies committed to sustainability, yet it has been a near-impossible task for many until now," said Lauren Sallata, Chief Marketing Officer, Ricoh North America. "Ricoh's Sustainability Services Dashboard empowers our customers to measure, understand, and reduce emissions, establishing a baseline to transition to more sustainable services while meeting increasing regulatory and compliance demands."

"The first step to decarbonization for any business is a deep understanding of their carbon footprint, including the emissions from their supply chain," said Jessica Shalek, Head of Climate Advisory at Watershed. "We applaud Ricoh for putting supply chain data directly in the hands of their customers — making it simpler for those companies to form a full picture of their Scope 1-3 emissions and take actions to reduce them."

Key benefits of the Sustainability Services Dashboard include:

Regulatory Compliance: With global regulatory action on the rise, the Sustainability Services Dashboard enables companies to meet the evolving requirements of regulatory bodies, such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Initiative (CSRI). By facilitating public, credible reporting on Scope 3 emissions, the Sustainability Services Dashboard ensures compliance with current and future regulations.

Actionable Recommendations: The Sustainability Services Dashboard generates tailored recommendations for suppliers, such as sourcing renewable energy, based on input from customer sustainability or procurement teams. These recommendations enable high-impact reductions up and down the supply chain, ready-made for public reporting.

Data Visualization and Reporting: Through intuitive dashboards and customizable reporting tools, the Sustainability Services Dashboard makes it easy for companies to track progress, communicate achievements, and engage stakeholders.

Since its inception, Ricoh has a long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability and continues to do so as it cements its role as a leader in digital information services. Ricoh was recently named a leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Sustainability Programs and Services Hardcopy 2023 Vendor Assessment , which noted strengths in Reducing Emissions, Sustainability Across the Portfolio, Reuse and Recycling, and Managed Print & Automation Services. Ricoh holds the distinction of inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World Index), one of the world's most renowned indices for ESG (environmental, social, and governance), for four consecutive years. Additionally, for ten consecutive years, Ricoh has been awarded a Gold rating from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings – placing Ricoh amongst the top 5% of companies assessed. The company has also been named a 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), another achievement in relation to the company's long-term commitment made more than 45 years ago to the preservation of the environment and sustainability of the planet.

For more information about how Ricoh is driving sustainability for the future, please visit: https://www.ricoh-usa.com/en/about-us/corporate-responsibility-and-environmental-sustainability.

ABOUT WATERSHED

Watershed is the enterprise sustainability platform. Companies like Airbnb, Carlyle Group, Everlane, YETI, and BBVA use Watershed to manage climate and ESG data, produce audit-ready metrics for reporting, and drive real decarbonization. Watershed is the platform of choice for companies seeking to reduce emissions, meet customer, investor and regulatory requirements, and modernize their sustainability programs. Watershed customers also have exclusive access to a marketplace of pre-vetted, high-quality carbon projects and groundbreaking virtual power purchase agreements.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,134 billion yen (approx. 16.0 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

