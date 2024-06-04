Ricoh launches innovative Point of Care 3D medical device manufacturing facility at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

North Carolina healthcare provider supplies clinicians with immediate, on-site access to 3D-printed anatomic models and support through Ricoh Managed Services

EXTON, Pa., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc . today announced its flagship Point of Care 3D medical device manufacturing facility – the RICOH 3D for Healthcare Innovation Studio. Through its mission to innovate and improve clinical outcomes and quality of life, the on-site Innovation Studio provides clinicians with easy and immediate access to development, design, and manufacturing services for patient-specific, 3D-printed anatomic models, which can be used for surgical planning and patient education. Located in Innovation Quarter, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C., it is the first of many Point of Care 3D medical device manufacturing facilities that will be connected to a health system.

RICOH 3D for Healthcare Innovation Studio

Patient care teams with limited access to 3D-printed anatomic models often see challenges related to workflow disruptions, lead time issues, resources, and regulatory compliance when attempting to acquire patient-specific anatomic models, which can impact the standard of patient care. The foundational mission of the RICOH 3D for Healthcare Innovation Studio aims to resolve these challenges by leveraging Ricoh's HIPAA-compliant, ISO 13485-certified 3D medical device manufacturing center and Managed Services pedigree for the development, design, and production of 3D-printed anatomic models. Bringing patient-specific anatomic modeling directly into the hospital using Ricoh's innovative technology ecosystem and quality management system provides clinicians with the availability and confidence of FDA-cleared devices.

The on-site center allows for faster production times, in-person access to clinical resources and 3D-printing expertise, as well as multidisciplinary team collaboration across national networks – providing clinicians and patients with a wider team of experts and support for enhanced care. In addition, the Innovation Studio helps to increase communication and feedback between the care team and Ricoh staff, drive innovation for personalized patient care, and focus on collecting data on the benefits of using 3D-printed anatomic models to help drive reimbursement.

"The RICOH 3D for Healthcare Innovation Studio is a foundational step in Ricoh's long-term vision to lead the way in democratizing access to patient-specific, precision medical solutions in healthcare," said Gary Turner, Managing Director, Additive Manufacturing, North America, Ricoh USA, Inc. "As we look to integrate and scale Point of Care facilities within health systems nationally, we're extremely grateful that Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has partnered with us to make the first facility a reality, and we look forward to growing 3D production within their network and in other hospital systems across the country."

Ricoh 3D for Healthcare produces patient-specific anatomic models via additive manufacturing, using segmented 3D print files created from medical images in FDA-cleared applications. These models are used for diagnostic purposes in various medical fields, including craniomaxillofacial, orthopedic, cardiovascular, neurological, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, and breast applications. With the ability to manage 3D-print operations at the point of care, the RICOH 3D for Healthcare Innovation Studio gives providers access to a streamlined and efficient solution for producing and obtaining these models. The new facility enables Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Wake Forest University School of Medicine to create a Medical 3D Printing Center of Excellence, in collaboration with Wake Forest Innovations and Innovation Quarter.

"As a leading academic learning health system, we are committed to leveraging technology that will benefit our patients, our faculty and staff, and our learners," said Christopher T. Whitlow, MD, PhD, MHA professor and chair of radiology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and a neuroradiologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. "This partnership will allow our health system and medical school to continue to elevate our clinical, research and education capabilities, and will open up new opportunities to collaborate with other departments across our organization."

In patient care, access to precision, anatomic 3D models from on-site facilities like the RICOH 3D for Healthcare Innovation Studio allows clinical teams to plan and provide timely and informed care plans. It may also lead to:

Reduced operating times – Surgeons using 3D-printed anatomic models saw an average operation time savings of 62 minutes i and a 7.8% reduction in operative time ii .

– Surgeons using 3D-printed anatomic models saw an average operation time savings of 62 minutes and a 7.8% reduction in operative time . Redefined surgical approaches – 50% of surgeons redefined their surgical approach when a 3D model was used during the planning stage iii .

– 50% of surgeons redefined their surgical approach when a 3D model was used during the planning stage . Lowered costs – When used for diagnostic purposes, providers saw an average cost savings of $3,720 per case i .

– When used for diagnostic purposes, providers saw an average cost savings of per case . Educational opportunities – 3D-printed models offer cadaver-free training, clearer communication, and education for patients when discussing informed consent.

– 3D-printed models offer cadaver-free training, clearer communication, and education for patients when discussing informed consent. Enhanced diagnostic support – Having accurate insights into a patient's anatomy beforehand allows clinicians to better evaluate and understand complex conditions to effectively prepare a more informed approach to procedures and care.

– Having accurate insights into a patient's anatomy beforehand allows clinicians to better evaluate and understand complex conditions to effectively prepare a more informed approach to procedures and care. Decreased compliance concerns – With an on-site Point of Care 3D medical device manufacturing facility, regulatory and legal compliance requirements are met due to Ricoh's award-winning Managed Services platform, 3D-printing expertise and FDA 510(k)-cleared anatomic models.

Ricoh's solutions and services for additive manufacturing, including RICOH 3D for Healthcare, will be on display at RAPID + TCT, June 25-27, in Los Angeles, CA.

For more information about RICOH 3D for Healthcare, view the RICOH 3D for Healthcare webpage or follow the company's social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) or YouTube.

