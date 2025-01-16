Ricoh named a Leader in 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cloud Managed Print and Document Services Hardcopy

Company recognized for strengths in portfolio breadth, implementation and delivery, extended services, geographic footprint and global alignment

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh today announced it has been positioned in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Managed Print and Document Services Hardcopy 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51572924, November 2024).

A premier global marketing intelligence firm, IDC evaluated vendors who had services and solutions including cloud-based managed print and document services, contractual print service models that target both enterprise and SMB, and delivery models including capabilities and strategies deployed by hardcopy vendors in support of direct engagements and channel-delivered print services programs.

The IDC MarketScape noted, "Ricoh continues to show leadership in driving workplace innovation across all areas of the print and document ecosystem" and "Ricoh is working across multiple office ecosystems to help customers drive digital transformation by simplifying content-driven processes through the automation of tasks" as being key differentiators contributing to the company's position as a Leader. Additionally, the IDC MarketScape noted that "Ricoh should be considered by customers looking for globalized service delivery and consistent service quality across various geographies."

"Ricoh's position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Cloud Managed Print and Document Services Hardcopy highlights the company's ability to generate meaningful and innovative workplace services that continue to push the boundaries of what a print and document ecosystem can be," said Robert Palmer, Research Vice President: Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions, IDC. "Their strategic approach and comprehensive solutions enable businesses to streamline processes and easily adapt to the ever-evolving needs of modern workplaces."

The IDC MarketScape identified several strengths exhibited by Ricoh supporting the company as a Leader with the report noting the following for each:

Portfolio Breadth : "Ricoh looks to help customers drive digital transformation through its workflow and collaboration products, while promoting security, productivity, and sustainability."

: "Ricoh looks to help customers drive digital transformation through its workflow and collaboration products, while promoting security, productivity, and sustainability." Implementation and Delivery : "Ricoh's global sales and professional services organization plays a pivotal role in identifying customer challenges and delivering tailored business solutions."

: "Ricoh's global sales and professional services organization plays a pivotal role in identifying customer challenges and delivering tailored business solutions." Extended Services : "Beyond traditional MPS, Ricoh offers a comprehensive range of services to support clients in their IT needs, including IT services, onsite print services, infrastructure services, cloud and security services, workflow services, and a full range of process automation services."

: "Beyond traditional MPS, Ricoh offers a comprehensive range of services to support clients in their IT needs, including IT services, onsite print services, infrastructure services, cloud and security services, workflow services, and a full range of process automation services." Geographic Footprint : "Ricoh offers an expanding pool of expertise with extensive global market coverage."

: "Ricoh offers an expanding pool of expertise with extensive global market coverage." Global Alignment: "Ricoh aligns its cloud services portfolio across all regions, driven by global service needs and a goal to simplify and standardize the go-to-market approach."

"We believe being recognized as a Leader in Cloud Managed Print and Document Services Hardcopy underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class workplace services and solutions that empower businesses to optimize workflows and achieve their digital transformation goals for our customers," said Takahiro Irisa, Senior Corporate Officer and President of Ricoh Digital Services Business Unit, Ricoh Company, Ltd. "We believe this recognition from the IDC MarketScape validates our dedication to innovation, customer-centricity, and driving measurable results for our customers."

A leading provider of digital workplace services and cloud-based solutions to more than 1.4 million customers worldwide, Ricoh brings technology and people together to solve challenges for organizations seeking to modernize their print infrastructures and accelerate digital transformation.

For more information and to download an excerpt copy of the report, click here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

