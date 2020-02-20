Ricoh passes rigorous security validation testing for multifunction printers in inaugural Keypoint Intelligence program

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced it passed a new, rigorous, security validation testing program initiated by Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab, the industry's leading authority in hardcopy device testing and research.

"Ricoh's commitment to participating in the Device Penetration testing program validates the company's dedication to ensuring device security for its customers is of the utmost importance," said Jamie Bsales, Director, Solutions & Security Analysis, Keypoint Intelligence. "This initial round of testing was extensive and included both automated and manual 'hacking' attempts to gain unauthorized access to the devices and the test network. This hands-on device penetration testing confirmed that the latest Ricoh IM-series device firmware has in place appropriate security mechanisms and settings to make the devices exponentially less vulnerable to outside attacks."

"When we heard about this new testing program from Keypoint Intelligence, there was no question that we needed to be part of it," said Steven Burger, Head of Engineering and Vice President of Portfolio Management, Ricoh USA, Inc. "It's another example of how we're committed to protecting and securing our customers' data within our devices, and it's critical we continue to test our technology to protect customers from a continually growing list of threats in our increasingly connected world."

To learn more about Ricoh's commitment to security, visit this webpage or follow the company's social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. Buyers Lab evolves in tandem with the ever-changing landscape of document imaging solutions, constantly updating our methods, expanding our offerings, and tracking cutting-edge developments.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communication services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2020 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

