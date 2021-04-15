Ricoh placed in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America

EXTON, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that it has been positioned in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant report for Managed Workplace Services, North America for the first time. Gartner evaluates 20 vendors to enable sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders to select the best provider for managed workplace services.

"We're at an important juncture in the evolution of digital transformation and consumerization, and customers require the wherewithal to do business and move information in a much more automated, collaborative and secure manner than ever before—from any type of workspace and any location," said Bob Lamendola, Vice President, Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Ricoh USA, Inc. "That all has to be done digitally with access to the right cloud-connected workflow software and proper cybersecurity measures in place. Ricoh's strategic IT services portfolio addresses the need for cloud services and workflow tools that deliver the seamless execution and flexibility necessitated by the trend toward using 'smart' connected multifunction printers (MFPs) to accomplish critical business functions, so customers can stay focused on moving their business forward."

Gartner defines managed workplace services (MWS) as a subset of the IT outsourcing (ITO) market. MWS includes traditional end-user outsourcing (EUO) as well as new digital workplace services to provide cloud-first, automated and integrated support to end users. MWS is centered on delivering a digital workplace experience to end users so that organizations can leverage their digital dexterity in the development of new digital business services. The goal is to boost employee engagement and agility through a more consumerized work environment, while optimizing costs.

Ricoh's advanced industry solutions in this area include a comprehensive portfolio of cloud offerings that support a personalized digital workplace by allowing customers to mix and match software applications to their immediate and evolving needs—providing the functionality and convenience they expect to fulfill their data management needs and advance their business.

This is the latest recognition for Ricoh following an abundance of recent accolades from other well-established third-parties for the company's strategic IT services portfolio, including:

ChannelE2E's Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs List for 2020 – which recognizes the leading managed IT service providers that support customers on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and more, and cited Ricoh's "safe, successful and secure cloud migrations backed by ongoing support."

CRN's 2020 Solutions Provider 500 List – which identifies top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants, and cited winners' "outstanding contributions to the growth and success of [the IT] industry."

2020-21 Cloud Awards, Best Cloud Hosting Provider – which celebrate leaders in cloud-based innovation and cited Ricoh's long-standing IT services expertise, complex cloud hosting solutions and hybrid cloud services.

BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter Award for the Connected MFP Cloud Ecosystem Domain – which recognizes document imaging technology providers with the most extensive and progressive products and MFP-accessible cloud services offerings, and cited Ricoh's expansive digital services portfolio for the second consecutive year.

For more information about Ricoh's commitment to empower the digital workplace, click here, or follow the company on social media channels including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the Gartner Magic Quadrants

Gartner Magic Quadrants offer visual snapshots, in-depth analyses and actionable advice that provide insight into a market's direction, maturity and participants. Magic Quadrants compare vendors based on Gartner's standard criteria and methodology. Each report comes with a Magic Quadrant graphic that depicts a market using a two-dimensional matrix that evaluates vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant report for Managed Workplace Services, North America, 24 February 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

