Ricoh Positioned as a Leader in 2023 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Print Transformation

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh today announced it has been positioned in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Transformation 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51146523, August 2023). According to the report, "While many competitors focused on transformation after the pandemic hit, Ricoh entered this opportunity early. Over the past 10+ years, Ricoh has evolved from a document-centric organization focused on office equipment, document management, and related services, to a data-centric company."

The report states that Ricoh's digital services business "continues to gain ground as a percentage of the company's overall revenue," and cities a number of its solutions in this space, including IT/cloud/workplace services, digital content management/workflow/intelligent capture, and transformation and information governance offerings. At the same time, the report notes Ricoh's commitment to its print and hardware business, stating: "While Ricoh emphasizes its transition to digital services, it is continuing to invest in the core business. The acquisition of PFU's scanning business and manufacturing joint venture with Toshiba Tec are examples of Ricoh's commitment to the copy/print marketplace."

"With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to anticipating market changes, Ricoh showcased strength in several areas of our research, validating its evolution and underscoring its ability to adapt and thrive in the digital era," said Keith Kmetz, Program Vice President, Imaging, Printing & Document Solutions Research, IDC. "As Ricoh continues to redefine the boundaries of print and embrace the digital landscape, the company remains a beacon of innovation and excellence, demonstrating how a strategic mindset, technological prowess, and customer-centricity can lead to transformative success."

In an era characterized by transformative shifts, Ricoh has redefined its identity and market approach with a comprehensive portfolio of digital services poised to shape the future workplace. According to the report, "Over the past year, Ricoh has gained notable customer perception increases in the company identity as a leader in digital services, vital partner to the customer's business, and Ricoh products and services align with the customer's need. In addition, customer satisfaction ratings with Ricoh team members are consistently above targeted goals."

The report notes that the company's responsiveness to client feedback, stating: "Ricoh customers we spoke with highlighted benefits with space utilization in the office (RICOH Spaces) and business process management/services. With RICOH Spaces, we heard of the provision of a safe/secure working environment and analytics tools to understand usage and guide future requirements (e.g., reduced space, lower costs) as major benefits. In business process cases, significant cost savings (up to 30%) and gains in efficiency and productivity were common. It also helped establish best practices in several processes."

Ricoh has been cited as a Leader in a number of recent IDC MarketScapes, including high-speed inkjet solutions1, cloud MPS2, print in the distributed workforce3, and security solutions and services4.

"Rooted in a history of connecting people to information, we have always been dedicated to sensing opportunities, driving innovation, and adapting to the evolving business environment," said Takahiro Irisa, Senior Corporate Officer and President of Ricoh Digital Services Business Unit, Ricoh Company, Ltd. "We believe our position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Transformation 2023 Vendor Assessment is a result of inspired actions we have taken since several years ago in response to industry changes that gave us the tools to proactively position ourselves as a dynamic digital services provider and integrator today. We believe in not only embracing change but leading it, and will continue to offer a combination of cutting-edge technologies and services and deliver optimized value that unleash the full potential of our customers."

For more information, please visit https://www.ricoh-usa.com/en/insights/articles/idc-marketscape-worldwide-print-transformation-leader.

