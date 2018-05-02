Ricoh puts 360° virtual tour services in the hands of every realtor

RICOH Tours requires no professional technical or photography experience or expensive tools – the process is all done via an easy-to-use mobile agent app on an iOS or Android devices and a 360° camera for high quality images. All that is needed to get started is a subscription to RICOH Tours and the RICOH THETA 360° camera. Agents can connect to the RICOH Tours app via a Wi-Fi connection, instantly capture with one-click high-quality 360° images with high dynamic range (HDR) and create complete tours on the go. For added convenience, Ricoh is also announcing the Realtor Kit, available for agents as an option to their subscription. The Kit includes the RICOH THETA V camera and TM-1 camera stand for a special launch price of just $419.

Unlike other offerings, this service empowers realtors with rich analytics that allow them to learn more about their customers, including how many people view a listing and from where. This easy-to-use bird's eye view into a visitor's journey can ultimately help agents win new business and close more deals.

Feedback from users include:

"At the EZ Referral Network/ EZ Sales Team we are always looking for the newest technology to make our listings stand out and to equip our agents to be successful," said Adam Williams , Marketing Director of the EZ Referral Network/EZ Sales Team, the #1 real estate team in Ohio , and #4 team in all of Keller Williams. "We were very pleased with the intuitiveness of RICOH Tours agent app and the quality of the finished virtual tour that was produced. This will be a great tool for any agent to use in their listing to enhance the buyers' experiences while shopping for a home!"

"RICOH Tours is super easy to use and helps our agents accomplish more for buyers and sellers," said Bret Shugrue, marketing director of Bogar Pilkington Group, the #1 real estate team in Colorado, and a realtor with Keller Williams. "Our clients expect results, and this service helps our team to deliver quickly and easily – with no outside assistance or technology experience required. Our agents are truly impressed with its simplicity, and its affordability."

RICOH Tours addresses challenges for realtors by adding simplicity to their jobs and affordable professionalism to their virtual tours. Time is tight, especially for agents looking to grow their portfolio. RICOH Tours offers the assurance and confidence that they can get it done, get it done right and right now.

RICOH Tours can help give agents a marketing edge, by allowing them to leverage the power of Ricoh's award-winning 360° cameras, now complemented by the intuitive RICOH Tours software and service. This means that the camera, mobile app and web app are all developed and supported by Ricoh. If any questions arise, there's only one place an agent has to go for feature requests and support – further simplifying their experience.

RICOH Tours will be on display and available for purchase at booth #1730 at the 2018 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Show, May 16-17, in Washington D.C. Attendees are invited to email RicohTours@breakawaycom.com to schedule meetings with Ricoh at the event.

For more information on RICOH Tours, please visit: www.ricohtours.com.

| About Ricoh Innovations Corporation |

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, Ricoh Innovations Corporation, a subsidiary of Ricoh Company, Ltd, brings together world-class user experience, technology and business professionals to deliver easy-to-use, technology-differentiated Smart Vision solutions to the market. Smart Vision targets the application of computer vision, image analytics and machine learning to solve social, enterprise and environmental problems. Internal innovation is complemented by Open Innovation projects with a broad range of leading universities and forward-thinking companies around the world.

In the financial year ended March 2017, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of approx. 18.2 billion USD.

To learn more about Ricoh Innovations Corporation, visit ric.ricoh.com

