Ricoh Reaffirms Commitment in the Middle East With New Dubai Headquarter

Ricoh Middle East will spearhead Ricoh's presence in the region, which is part of the group's increased focus on emerging markets and major international growth areas. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in nearly 200 countries around the world, and in the financial year ending March 2019, the company reported worldwide sales of approx. US$18.1 billion. In 2017, Ricoh Group announced its 3 years growth strategy ending 2020, supported by an investment of approx. US$1.85 billion in two areas – commercial and industrial printing, and office services. The leading global technology provider specializing in document management solutions, digital cameras, software and hardware for small and large enterprises worldwide, as well as consulting, will now offer training and sales support to its business partners in the GCC region, Levant and North Africa from its new branch in Dubai.

"Today, we are celebrating our new office in the DSOA Technology Park. Being in the Middle East is very important to us. It not only brings us into greater proximity with some of our most important customers, but also helps us to demonstrate our commitment to bringing the best of the company's products and innovations to the region. Additional it allowed us to better understand regional trends and requirements," said Henning Rudbech Ricoh CEO of Emerging Markets Group.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSOA, officially inaugurated the new office along with Mark Thompson, General Manager of Ricoh Middle East. The ceremony drew the participation of Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Deputy CEO of DSOA, Henning Rudbech, Chief Executive Officer of Ricoh Emerging Markets Group EMEA & International, Barry Cook, Commercial Director – Operations at Ricoh Emerging Markets Group EMEA & International, Paul Koolmees, General Manager of Ricoh International, senior officials from the two entities as well as Ricoh's business partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al Zarooni said: "We have worked relentlessly on the launch of Silicon Park, Dubai's first integrated smart city project. Today, we are proud to witness its completion and the opening of the first company establishment within its premises. Ricoh Group's decision to launch its new office in Dubai speaks volumes of the company's keen interest in capitalizing on the potential of the region, as well as of its trust in the emirate."

He added: "In line with our leadership's directives, DSOA is committed to boosting foreign direct investments and enhancing Dubai's attractiveness for companies of all sizes – from tech startups to multinationals. We are delighted to welcome Ricoh to DSO."

The Dubai headquarters will enable Ricoh to forge closer relations with its regional partners and extend better service and support. Ricoh continues to extend its ongoing commitment to continuous innovation to the region, and combine it with local market knowledge to offer customized solutions to its customers.

Today Ricoh provides digital workplace solutions to more than 1.29 million companies worldwide, by creating highly effective and productive work environments. With Ricoh Digital Workplace Solutions, the company brings together the right experts, services, and technologies to optimize the flow of information in order to continuously improve employee productivity, enhance customer service, and grow more efficient and profitable business models.

The Ricoh Group has sales and support, production, and research and development operations in nearly 180 countries. It has its world headquarters in Tokyo, Japan and regional headquarters in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific.

SOURCE Ricoh Middle East