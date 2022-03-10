Ricoh Recognized on CRN's 2022 MSP 500 List

"It is an honor to be recognized on the MSP 500 list in the Elite 150 category," said Bob Lamendola, Senior Vice President, Technology and Head of Digital Services Center, Ricoh North America. "With the acceleration of remote and hybrid work, supporting productivity through effective managed IT services is critical. We are committed to providing innovative and operationally efficient digital services and information management solutions to end users, regardless of where they're working, and to meet the increased demand for security and cloud migration in the age of digital transformation. This latest recognition speaks to our industry leadership in this crucial area."

Ricoh's comprehensive IT Services portfolio addresses the technology needs of Ricoh's customers so they can focus on their core business goals. By helping users manage information, Ricoh's advanced services portfolio, including its latest RICOH Capture & Conversion Services, empowers organizations with the services that enable flexible, secured workstyles and locations—which is critically important with today's dispersed workforces.

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

