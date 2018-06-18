Ricoh sells out INTERACT 2018, quadrupling attendance over previous years

"Solving customer challenges is our entire business. If we don't understand the obstacles customers are encountering and how their peers are overcoming them, we aren't doing our job. From that point of view, expanding INTERACT and bringing more customer perspectives into the fold isn't just a good thing to do; it's absolutely necessary for the future of our industry," said John Fulena, Vice President, Commercial & Industrial Printing Group, Ricoh USA, Inc. "We are honored that so many industry stakeholders – more than four times more than ever before – are joining us. We're excited to talk about what we're working on, what others are trying, and how we can work together to make the future of print that much brighter."

The goal of this year's INTERACT is to have a bigger impact across Ricoh's broad customer base – from commercial to sign & graphics to industrial printing. This broader community of customers and industry leaders will each contribute to the future of the industry and the ways in which Ricoh continues to help them grow. Each attendee will be able to customize their own itinerary and attend the sessions that will provide them the most value and networking opportunities, in line with Ricoh's commitment to tailored approaches to customer needs.

For details on Ricoh's full line of production print products, services and solutions, please visit https://www.ricoh-usa.com/en/products/commercial-industrial-printing and join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #LookAtRicoh.

