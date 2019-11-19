RICOH THETA announces launch of the SC2: The latest in 360-degree Cameras

Since its release in 2013 as the world's first 360° camera, THETA has been used in a multitude of environments and offers unlimited potential for capturing unique still images and videos. Due to the rapid growth of the virtual reality (VR) market, the increasing number of social media services that are compatible with 360° images, and the growing demand for 360° images in the business market, 360 photography has become more relevant than ever before.

The second generation of the SC model has a streamlined design, perfect for the 360 enthusiast, that allows anyone to capture high-quality spherical images. It snaps photos at approximately 14 megapixels, and smooth, immersive 360°spherical video at 30 fps (frames per second) in 4K (3840 x 1920 pixels). Additionally, the THETA SC2 comes with a variety of shooting modes such as "Face" mode, which recognizes human faces and applies skin smoothing, and "Night View" mode for shooting low-noise footage after the sun goes down. These modes allow the photographer to configure the camera with minimal effort.

The status OLED display (Organic EL display) in the lower section of the body allows at-a-glance checking of information such as setting modes and battery power, plus features a new button that lets the user switch to self-timer mode, making the camera easy to operate in a standalone manner. The lineup features four different Fresh Colors, allowing users to show off their personal style. This is the perfect camera for any level of photographer looking to take content to the next level.

Experience life in 360 with THETA - the SC2 key features include:

Presets: face detection, night view, lens-by lens exposure

Self-timer button

New white balance — underwater mode

4 product colors

High-speed data transfer that is much faster than the previous model (video transferring up to 4x faster)

Bluetooth connectivity — allows users to connect the camera to the remote control

Accessories for feature enhancement - remote control and new waterproof case that will be available in the future

Shoots high-resolution 4k video

video Improved shake-correction function

Available nationwide on November 29th, the SC2 will retail at $299, and is available to order online today.

The Ricoh Group

The Ricoh Group provides products and services/solutions centering on imaging devices for offices, production printing, industrial products, and digital cameras to approximately 200 countries and regions around the world. Over the 80 years since its founding, Ricoh has worked actively to provide excellent technical capabilities and excellent customer service, and to achieve a sustainable society.

SOURCE RICOH Imaging Americas Corporation

Related Links

https://theta360.com/en/

