RICOH THETA Brings A Fresh Perspective To Virtual SXSW

For those looking to enhance their photography skills, register to attend THETA's Creating Creative Content roundtable discussion on the latest trends and best practices in content creation today. On March 18 at 4PM CDT, leading creatives Sam Rohn , Keith Martin , Chiara Masiero Sgrinzatto , and Yuqing Guo will discuss how they apply 360 technology to their works to create eye-catching content.

In addition, THETA will host in-booth tutorials to showcase the power and versatility of 360-degree technology:

Streaming Virtual Art and Travel Experiences: Stream mobile data from anywhere using your phone, optimal for use in cultural institutions like museums and attractions. March 16 at 11AM CDT .

Create High-Quality Virtual Tours: With THETA's unique image enhancement technology, anyone can create a virtual tour of facilities and real estate properties in less than 15 minutes. March 16 at 2PM CDT .

Visual Special Effects and THETA: Learn how to take a number of photos that are stitched together to constitute a high-dynamic-range image using Goldgewicht Consulting's app. March 17 at 10:00 AM CDT .

Those who "stop by" THETA's booth can access in-depth product information and take advantage of a 10% discount code for SXSW attendees valid March 16-26 on select models.

THETA will continue its #THETAFreshPerspectives photo contest throughout the festival. Enter to win a THETA Z1 or THETA SC2 by posting a photo to social media that represents your fresh perspective using the hashtag. Details on how to enter here.

View the full lineup of SXSW events on THETA Lab. Follow THETA on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for updates throughout the week.

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communication services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

