RICOH THETA Plug-in Partner Program Goes Live

The RICOH THETA V incorporates an Android-based operation system. Given this open architecture, the camera's functionality can be further expanded by installing plug-ins.

As part of the program, Ricoh made available the Ricoh THETA V application programming interface (API) and software-development kit (SDK) in April. Now, with the official start of the program, Ricoh is providing additional resources for plug-in development. Once individuals sign up to become members of the RICOH THETA Plug-in Partner Program, they can access tools and online support. RICOH anticipates interest from developers in a variety of vertical markets to create plug-ins that will deliver customized functionality for the THETA V. Members can upload and share plug-ins on the RICOH THETA Plug-in Store, which will open to consumers and businesses in July 2018.

To date, Ricoh has internally developed two plug-ins, which come pre-installed in the RICOH THETA V camera. These are Remote Playback*, which allows mirror playback of 360-degree still images and video data stored on the camera on a large screen monitor; and USB Data Transfer, which enables still images and videos captured by the RICOH THETA V to be transferred to a USB storage device.

In addition, Ricoh will be releasing three additional plug-ins when the Plug-in Store goes live next month. These include "wireless live streaming," which enables wireless live-streaming on YouTube™; "automatic face blur," which provides facial recognition and enables faces to be blurred in images to protect the privacy of subjects; and "file cloud upload," which automatically uploads the images saved on RICOH THETA V to Google Photos™ when connected to a router.

