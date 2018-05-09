RICOH THETA V works with Google's newly announced VR tool - Tour Creator

Together, the RICOH THETA V and Tour Creator make it possible for any business or consumer to create powerful VR experiences. Tour Creator can be used for a broad range of applications including education, training, real estate, travel and journalism, as well as creating and sharing memories of vacations and family gatherings.

"Tour Creator and Theta V are perfectly paired in that they both combine powerful capabilities and ease of use, making it very simple for people to create and share stories," said Kaz Eguchi, president, Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation. "There is a perception that creating VR is costly and difficult, but this doesn't have to be the case. This isn't the case. We are excited to bring the benefits of immersive imaging to a broad audience."

The Theta V is the newest camera in the pioneering and industry-leading Theta camera series. When launched in 2013, the Ricoh Theta was the world's first 360-degree, single-shot camera, enabling users to express themselves in new and unique ways. 360-degree still photos and videos redefined photography by giving the viewer the ability to control what he or she sees in a scene.

Viewing tours made with Tour Creator is possible through Poly, Google's online library of 3D content. Published tours are easily shareable and embeddable on websites, blogs and social feeds.

About Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company Ltd., a global technology company specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems and IT services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in about 200 countries and regions.



The company now known as Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation was originally founded in 1919, under the name Asahi Optical Joint Stock Co. and launched its first SLR camera in the 1950s under the PENTAX name. Today, Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation continues to produce the heritage-rich, award-winning line of PENTAX DSLR cameras, lenses and sport optics equipment as well as Ricoh's offering of stylish and compact digital cameras, known for their wide-ranging, rich set of features.

