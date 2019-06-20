Ricoh unveils audiovisual ecosystem enhancements to empower next-gen meeting experiences

MALVERN, Pa., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced new additions to its audiovisual (AV) ecosystem, which features best-of-breed technologies aimed to seamlessly drive collaboration, information sharing and productivity. At a time when 43% of workers do so remotely at least some of the time,(1) RICOH Digital Workplace Solutions improve productivity no matter where and when work is done. This portfolio combines the right services, expertise and technology from Ricoh and its partners to optimize the flow of information, improve workplace experience and drive business growth. To further support these business needs, Ricoh has launched two new interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs), the 86-inch RICOH D8600 and 32-inch RICOH D3210BK, and five versatile projectors.



"At Ricoh, our focus is on empowering digital workplaces – but what those workplaces look like, and how they operate, is changing every day," said Steven Burger, Head of Engineering and Vice President, Portfolio Management, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Businesses and classrooms want a technology ecosystem that will meet their collaboration needs today and tomorrow to make meetings more engaging, efficient and effective. We speak with these stakeholders every day, and those conversations help drive our product design and development as well as our approach to managed services and support."



Ricoh's AV portfolio empowers both today's businesses and classrooms. The company's consultative approach to helping customers along their transformation journey is based on implementing customized solutions that integrate technology, whether Ricoh's or its third-party partners'. Ricoh's 400-plus AV-focused managed services specialists recommend and deliver solutions that address the needs of each, unique environment.



"In our line of work, winning is everything. And in order to win, we need to be assured that we have technology in place that can help us share information quickly and securely," said Chris Newsome, Director of Infrastructure, IT and Facilities for 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions and Ricoh partner Hendrick Motorsports. "Ricoh's next-generation collaboration technology helps us do just that. It's a partnership that truly makes an impact for us."



The IFPD, the centerpiece of Ricoh's audiovisual ecosystem, serves as a collaboration platform that can increase meeting productivity. The new RICOH D8600, a 10-touchpoint device, empowers multiple users to jump directly into the conversation without specialized training, making notes and other contributions via an intuitive interface. It is now joined by the versatile RICOH D3210BK, a tool that can be mounted in a huddle room for small groups, laid flat on a table for viewing and annotation for multiple collaborators, or easily moved between rooms, turning any area into a collaborative space. Ricoh also added new projectors, including the small, lightweight RICOH PJ WXC4660 and RICOH WUC4650 ultra-short throws; the affordable, long-lasting RICOH PJ WX2440; and the high-contrast RICOH PJ X5461 and RICOH PJ WX5461, which come standard with multiple connectivity options.



Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD).



