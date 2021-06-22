Ricoh unveils Digital Services Center to drive its culture of excellence and innovation

EXTON, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. , today announced that it has launched a Digital Services Center, a major step in its digital services transformation journey. The new Center, led by services expert Bob Lamendola, Senior Vice President, Technology and Head of Digital Services Center, will transform Ricoh's obsession with customer success into an incubation hub that aligns resources and prioritizes new solution development based on customer need. It will provide a centralized structure for the incubation, management, development and operationalization of Ricoh's Digital Services strategy, portfolio and roadmap, aimed to help ensure agility and efficiency for innovation.

According to Gartner's The 2021 CIO Agenda: Seize This Opportunity for Digital Business Acceleration, 76% of CIOs report increased demand for new digital products or services during the pandemic, and 83% expect this demand to increase further in 2021. Ricoh's new Center is designed to embrace this demand with four strategic pillars that grow from Ideate to Operate and Support: Portfolio Strategy and Incubation, Portfolio Management and Governance, Portfolio Solution Development, and Portfolio Solution Management and Service Transition.

Aligning with Ricoh's global Digital Services transformation, this team will build services that add to the print experience and continue to leverage the company's 80+ years of innovation to help organizations simplify complexities, overcome obstacles and uncover hidden opportunities. It comprises dedicated resources who stay apprised of customer needs and market trends to influence Ricoh's development process, helping further ensure that customer and dealer partner needs are center in all ideation and services go-to-market plans.

"Information is moving faster than ever, and that's not bound to change. Whether the information is shared via a cloud-based workflow, or a printed document, organizations need a partner they can trust to innovate, secure, support and deliver. Ricoh is that partner," said Lamendola. "Our Digital Services Center is built on Ricoh's culture of excellence and our deep understanding that information management can and should be applied in different ways across digital workplaces. Our team will centralize what was previously happening across our organization to build a funnel through which agility and efficiency can be applied to innovation development – with an end goal of supporting our customers and partners, and empowering them to focus on moving their businesses forward."

The launch of this new Center comes quickly on the heels of the appointment of its new President and CEO of North America, Carsten Bruhn. Upon joining the Ricoh North America team, Bruhn committed to defining a clear and ambitious vision for Ricoh, its customers, partners and employees. The Center is a key attribute of that commitment, and his forthcoming business strategy.

For more information on Ricoh's Services offerings, please visit https://www.ricoh-usa.com/en/solutions/by-role/it, or follow the company's social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2021 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

