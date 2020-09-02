Ricoh unveils new AI-powered digital transformation ecosystem to drive Workflow and Process Automation

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today unveiled a new workflow and process automation ecosystem that enables digital transformation and imparts business insights through one, simple and intuitive platform with a modern consumer-like experience. The RICOH Intelligent Business Platform uses modern self-learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and flexible Low-Code applications to allow companies to rapidly displace inefficient analog workflows with highly flexible digital workflows that aid productivity and information management.

"For all the uncertainty about what the future will look like, it's already clear that the future is digital," said Amit Daga, Vice President, Portfolio Strategy and Engineering, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Improving workflow efficiency, reducing transaction costs and enabling work-from-anywhere is no longer just a desire, it is now a business-survival and growth mandate particularly in today's new world of work. Our Intelligent Business Platform embraces that challenge and delivers a fundamental shift in business process automation."

To make the most of the technological opportunities proliferating in the digital age, Ricoh's Intelligent Business Platform seamlessly integrates human capabilities with AI, improved process visibility and advanced technologies to help organizations deliver best-in-class customer experiences and business outcomes. Combined with Ricoh's vast Managed Services footprint, it offers customers a powerful blend of human ingenuity and technological sophistication.

Built on a scalable, cloud-hosted ecosystem that comprises a growing library of subscription-based services, Ricoh's Intelligent Business Platform digitizes analog workflows, enables regulatory compliance and leverages machine learning (ML) to continually improve transaction efficiency. By reducing manual touchpoints, it empowers workers to accomplish more remotely, a crucial capability as businesses navigate social distancing and other safety measures.

In addition, businesses can gain a clearer picture of how disparate processes interact with each other via the platform's data visualizations that are updated in near-real time. These insights can help drive informed decisions to further improve cost savings, time to market, customer response time and more.

Designed to help all industries, especially those that are paper-intensive such as healthcare, banking and insurance, Intelligent Business Platform applications provide a wide variety of processes that serve a range of work environments and operational needs. Examples of those being planned include Human Resources Predictive Performance Management, Intelligent Delivery, Medical Claims Processing, Mortgage Touchless Automation, Patient Outcome Management, Revenue Cycle Management, Workers Compensation Management and Workforce Management.

