Ricoh unveils new subscription pricing model for Avanti Slingshot to meet market demand

EXTON, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced a new subscription pricing model for its Avanti Slingshot® Print management information system (MIS) and business workflow management platform. The new model provides customers with a lower cost of entry, providing immediate access to the platform at a significantly lower price and serves as a flexible alternative to traditional financing or leasing. At a time in the market when decisions continue to be accelerated, this subscription option helps businesses grow at a pace that works most effectively for their customers' needs.

Ricoh's Avanti Slingshot offers mid-size and large print service providers the efficiency, control and visibility needed to effectively improve the customer experience. It incorporates accounting, purchasing, CRM, inventory management, scheduling and other business systems into one easy-to-implement and easy-to-use system. Now, with an option to leverage Avanti Slingshot as a subscription, customers have the ability to scale more cost-effectively and as quickly as end user demand dictates.

"We know that for our customers, return on investment is crucial. And today more than ever, investments without a clear route to return will not be considered. It's imperative as dedicated partners to our customers that we continue to innovate to meet their needs," said Derrick Rankin, National Director, Professional Services Organization, Ricoh USA, Inc. "This new subscription pricing model takes into consideration these needs, and the realization that print jobs continue to be more complex. It is an exciting new option for customers looking for a lower cost entry point, and to benefit from Avanti Slingshot's deep integration with Ricoh's broad software portfolio for a complete end-to-end solution set."

By leveraging Avanti Slingshot, customers experience:

Expedited implementation with prepackaged import and migration tools that also reduce end-user training time and enable customers to be up and running at a faster pace.

Integrated applications such as business intelligence, production planning, shipping and more, so that information flows smoothly throughout their businesses.

Monitoring and management via a web-based interface that is accessible from anywhere work is done.

