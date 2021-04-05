Ricoh unveils Return to Work Security Services to address security and safety needs in physical workplaces

EXTON, Pa., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced RICOH Return to Work Security Services to help organizations get back to physical workspaces with proper safety and security measures in place. Return to Work Security Services combine consulting, technology and services to address potential obstacles and adjust to the "new normal" associated with returning to onsite work environments. It empowers organizations with technologies and services to use as part of a holistic approach of addressing their specific COVID-19 policies, processes and business objectives in the face of the pandemic and beyond for longer-term business continuity planning.

Return to Work Security Services simplifies the complexities associated with returning to in-person work by empowering organizations to select the technologies and services they need with the agility to adapt to their unique environment as part of their individual plans to return to a physical workspace.

Return to Work Security Services can become part of a smarter and safer employee or visitor experience from entrance to exit, allowing customers to utilize:

Kiosk-based access screening at employee, visitor, warehouse and plant entrances to facilitate company policies such as wellness screens, automated temperature checks, mask compliance and hand sanitizing – minimizing the need for human contact.

Personnel density and physical distancing analysis and planning tools to reserve and modify the availability of reservable spaces, such as socially distanced desks, common rooms, warehouse spaces or occupancy-limited meeting rooms to accommodate social distancing protocols based on state and local mandates and compliance requirements determined by the customer.

Access to analysis and materials that customers may incorporate into their own customized training, adoption and improvement programs and practices to reduce the risk of non-compliance, and access to past visitor logs for quick assessments, all allowing for proactive management of return-to-work challenges.

"As businesses return to the workplace, employers' top concern is how to bring their staff back safely and address their obligations under various state and other mandates. This is a critical responsibility, now and post-pandemic, and will transform how we work and collaborate in face-to-face environments to help keep everyone at work safe long-term," said Steven Burger, Vice President, Technology Innovation & New Business Development, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Business continuity measures such as taking preventative screening and distancing measures will remain paramount for the foreseeable future. Return to Work Security Services takes a common-sense, comprehensive approach to addressing the changes necessary for returning to the physical workplace so organizations can focus on recovery, growth and the future."

Capturing the key attributes of users' most pressing return-to-work policies and processes, Ricoh's offering is customized for the specific needs of each customer with data-driven optimization and change management support. Ricoh also provides insights for improvements based on regular review of data analytics that customers may use as part of ongoing compliance programs and as they continue to refine their COVID-19 policies and practices. This latest service complements Ricoh's existing offerings that address safety needs such as RICOH Intelligent Voice Control, Workplace & Facilities Management Services and more.

For more information on RICOH Return to Work Security Services, click here. For more information about Ricoh, click here, or follow the company's social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

| About Ricoh |



Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).



For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

© 2021 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

