Ricoh USA, Inc. Named to ChannelE2E's Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: 2021 Edition

EXTON, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. has been named to After Nines Inc.'s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research (http://www.channelE2E.com/top100) for 2021. The annual list and research (hashtag: #MSP100) identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets. Ricoh was ranked among the top vertical market MSPs in legal.

"This recognition speaks to our ability to solve the most complex customer challenges in vertical markets such as legal, an industry that is tasked with finding and accessing data across multiple sources and in various formats—often working from hybrid or remote offices," said Bob Lamendola, Vice President, Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Ricoh USA, Inc. "At Ricoh, we pride ourselves on being an information management and digital services company that effectively connects people across a wide variety of industries with the most innovative technology and streamlined processes to enhance collaboration, efficiency and agility, enabling them to focus on moving their business forward."

This year's Top 100 Vertical Market MSP research results are particularly impressive. MSP honorees successfully navigated the coronavirus pandemic and grew their managed annual vertical market revenue 25 percent on average. In stark contrast, total small business revenue in the United States fell 27.5 percent from January 2020 through March 2021, according to TrackTheRecovery.org.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E's Q4 2020 and January 2021 readership survey, and ChannelE2E's vertical market industry coverage. MSPs featured throughout the list and research leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR) in specific market segments.

This year's research revealed several key MSP market trends, including:

Honorees generated a combined $1.40 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2020, up from $1.12 billion million in 2019. The surge involved organic growth combined with continued merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2020, up from million in 2019. The surge involved organic growth combined with continued merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on healthcare and financial services, while MSPs in the legal and not-for-profit sectors also showed particularly strong growth.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 3.1 million users across their customer sites as of 2020, up from 2.8 million in 2019.

MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (58%), Dell Technologies (19%), Cisco Systems (17%), ConnectWise (16%) and Amazon Web Services (14%). Datto, Fortinet, Ingram Micro and Pax8 also earned strong MSP response.

"After Nines Inc. congratulates Ricoh on this honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Businesses worldwide depend on the Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for cybersecurity, automation and revenue-generating technology services – especially amid the coronavirus pandemic."

This is the latest award for Ricoh following a wealth of recent recognition from other well-established third parties for the company's strategic IT services portfolio, including:

For more information on Ricoh's IT Services offerings, please visit https://www.ricoh-usa.com/en/solutions/by-role/it, or follow the company's social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.channelE2E.com/top100

