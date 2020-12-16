Ricoh USA, Inc. Named to ChannelE2E's Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs List for 2020

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelE2E, published by After Nines Inc., has named Ricoh USA, Inc. to the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs list for 2020 (http://www.ChannelE2E.com/top250).

The list and research identify and honor the top managed IT service providers (MSPs) that support customers on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and more.

The rankings are based on ChannelE2E's 2020 readership survey combined with the digital media site's global editorial coverage of managed cloud services. The third-annual list has expanded from 2019 (200 honorees) and 2018 (100 honorees) amid ChannelE2E's continued readership growth, and the growing need for cloud-focused MSPs.

"As an information management and digital services company, our focus is to solve customers' problems. And in today's climate, they're looking for increased agility and flexibility resulting from their technology investments," said Bob Lamendola, Vice President, Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Ricoh USA, Inc. "This recognition is a testament to our ability to address those needs with our portfolio of cloud-based services and our commitment to helping their businesses thrive so they can focus on moving forward."

"After Nines Inc. and ChannelE2E congratulate Ricoh on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Businesses worldwide require MSPs like Ricoh to ensure safe, successful and secure cloud migrations backed by ongoing support."

Highlights from the associated ChannelE2E research include:

Public Cloud MSP Revenue Growth : MSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $29.2 million in public cloud revenues in 2020, up 38% from 2019

: MSP honorees, on average, expect to generate in public cloud revenues in 2020, up 38% from 2019 Geography : MSP honorees are headquartered in 29 different countries, and 51% of the MSP honorees are headquartered outside of North America .

: MSP honorees are headquartered in 29 different countries, and 51% of the MSP honorees are headquartered outside of . Public Cloud Platforms Supported: 82% of the MSP honorees support Microsoft Azure, followed by AWS (65%), Google Cloud Platform (23%) and VMware Cloud on AWS (18%).

82% of the MSP honorees support Microsoft Azure, followed by AWS (65%), Google Cloud Platform (23%) and VMware Cloud on AWS (18%). Largest Revenue Share: 44% of MSP honorees said Microsoft Azure generates the bulk of their public cloud revenues, followed by AWS (41%).

44% of MSP honorees said Microsoft Azure generates the bulk of their public cloud revenues, followed by AWS (41%). Cybersecurity: Public cloud MSPs are growing their focus on cloud security posture management (CSPM), extended detection and response (XDR), and additional cyber services.

Public cloud MSPs are growing their focus on cloud security posture management (CSPM), extended detection and response (XDR), and additional cyber services. M&A: Mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments continue to accelerate across the public cloud MSP sector. MSP honorees have made more than two-dozen acquisitions in the past year.

The Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.ChannelE2E.com/top250.

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E ( www.ChannelE2E.com ) and MSSP Alert ( www.MSSPAlert.com ). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

For sponsorship information contact After Nines Inc. CEO Amy Katz , [email protected]

, For content and editorial questions contact After Nines Inc. Content Czar Joe Panettieri, [email protected]

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).



For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2020 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names

are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

