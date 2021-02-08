Ricoh USA, Inc. Wins 2020-21 Cloud Award

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. has been declared the winner of the Best Cloud Hosting Provider in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards.

"We are proud to be recognized as the Best Cloud Hosting Provider of this year's Cloud Awards," said Bob Lamendola, Vice President, Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Our portfolio includes a magnitude of various cloud offerings and options that address a wide-range of customer needs and deliver greater flexibility. During this time, it has never been more crucial to help ensure we provide our customers with the resources they need to move their businesses forward."

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "Ricoh is a deserving winner of the 2020-21 Cloud Awards due to their long-standing IT services expertise, complex cloud hosting solutions, hybrid cloud services among other offerings.

"Every year, we find ourselves reporting the winners of the Cloud Awards, in simple awe at the scalability and agility of cloud-based solutions. Previous winners have risen superbly to the evolving challenges organizations must face in our increasingly unrecognizable modern world.

"This year has been wholly different. While we're as staggered as ever by the sheer magnitude of cloud innovation, the last 12 months have been dominated by this unanticipated, diverse array of exigent challenges presented by the pandemic.

"Organizations and individuals which operate in the cloud have risen to all these trials, from colossal to minor, and whether directly or indirectly related to this global crisis. The final winners of the 2020-21 Cloud Awards deserve a small place in history for their commitment to excellence in the environment of a devastating pandemic."

Lead judge Richard Geary said: "Cloud technologies make a good platform for turning around urgent applications rapidly and at scale. This was clearly evidenced in the range of innovative technological responses to the pandemic we have seen."

Hundreds of organizations entered the Cloud Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-shortlist/.

The Cloud Awards will return with a new Cloud Computing program in fall 2021 to continue its recognition of excellence in cloud computing.

The SaaS Awards, a sister recognition platform to the Cloud Awards, is also now open for early 2021 entries. This software awards program finds and promotes the best software across a range of industries, with a May 21 deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards.

