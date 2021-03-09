Ricoh USA's Dr. Marlene Kolodziej Wins Stevie® Award for Woman of the Year in Customer Service

EXTON, Pa., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that Dr. Marlene Kolodziej has been named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner for Woman of the Year in Customer Service category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners, from industry leaders like Delta Airlines, GoDaddy, IBM and WarnerMedia were determined by the scores of more than 160 professionals on nine specialized judging committees.

This latest recognition reinforces Ricoh's commitment to customer success and helping them move their businesses forward by leveraging advanced technologies and expertise. "As the way we communicate and collaborate evolves, the need for simple and secure support increases in importance for Ricoh's customers," said Dr. Kolodziej of her win. "By fostering groundbreaking innovations, we continually develop new and better ways of exceeding customer expectations."

Dr. Kolodziej built Ricoh's Centralized Services division based on the company's and its customers' needs. She combined customer facing teams, establishing a unified and disciplined approach to addressing these customer needs. To accomplish this, she carefully reviewed the portfolios of the various organizations she was bringing together, looking for synergies to build on and gain efficiencies. This process led to using the cloud-hosted automated call distribution system to capture error codes from customers at the start of a call, so their requests could be automatically routed for faster, more effective troubleshooting, reducing customer impact and resolving customer issues quickly.

These new processes also led to a web-form routing program to handle remote repair automatically, intelligently, and swiftly, to route into a remote repair workflow, helping cut downtime and drive efficiency. The web-form routing program is homegrown and tailored specifically to Ricoh's existing workflows, including a highly effective and efficient Ricoh-patented call center process, which also means it is designed to scale and adapt as Ricoh continually develops new and better ways of exceeding customer expectations for service and support.

As the judges state, "Marlene has obviously been a great addition to the organization, already making such a major impact with her ideas around technology tools and process improvements. She has spearheaded significant results for the company and is clearly an innovator who is committed to achieving success for her company and their customers."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

For more information on Ricoh USA Inc., visit www.ricoh-usa.com or you can also follow the company on social media channels including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2021 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

