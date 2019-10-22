Ricoh Workplace Solutions And VANTIQ Announce Partnership To Develop Smart Facilities And Industrial Applications Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VANTIQ GPS CONFERENCE – Ricoh Innovations, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ricoh Company, Limited, and VANTIQ, Inc., the company that powers real-time business, today announced their partnership to provide an end-to-end solution for video-based monitoring of edge-based, real-time events.

WorkPlace Solutions is an edge-based, real-time, event-driven solution that drives increases in productivity, security, safety and usage to improve business operations and power the future of smart facilities and industrial applications. This unique offering uses on-demand compute to transform video into data, dynamically blending video and sensory data, and alerting personnel based on real-time event triggers.

WorkPlace Solutions is built on the innovative VANTIQ low-code, event-driven architecture (EDA) software development platform to support real time, mission-critical business operations. Ricoh Innovations is demonstrating WorkPlace Solutions at the annual VANTIQ GPS conference and expects to have general availability for the product in March 2020.

"Facilities and industrial environments need to be as functional and efficient as possible to ensure safety and security," said Ricoh Innovations CEO, Toshinori Arita. "However, these changes can't come at the expense of productivity, or be cost- or time-prohibitive. We think our VANTIQ-based WorkPlace Solutions will really help address these issues and progress the state-of-the-art for smart buildings and industrial applications."

"Event-driven applications that can support a variety of data types, the way WorkPlace Solutions converts video and sensory data into notifications, are ideal for smart building and industrial applications," said VANTIQ CEO, Marty Sprinzen. "We expect to see huge growth in these areas as more firms follow Ricoh Innovations and begin using the full capabilities of EDA to improve operations and reduce costs."

With the VANTIQ platform, companies can rapidly develop and deploy event-driven, collaborative, distributed, and scalable real-time applications to manage their business processes digitally. The platform can integrate data from multiple sources: mobile and IoT devices, existing enterprise systems, and machine learning algorithms.

Based on easily definable business rules, VANTIQ applications can trigger automatic reactions to events – or else involve people if complex situations require case-by-case decisions. The platform can run on premise, in the cloud or a private cloud, and on the edge.

About Ricoh Innovations

Learn more: www.ric.ricoh.com/workplace or contact:

Harry Raftopoulos

Director of Business Development

(408) 725-9624

harry@ric.ricoh.com

About VANTIQ

Learn more at www.vantiq.com or contact:

Jennifer Spoerri

Gallagher PR

+1 415-577-0171

jennifer@gallagherpr.com

SOURCE Ricoh Innovations