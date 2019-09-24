Ricoh's commitment to veterans' success highlighted in Military Makeover: Operation Career airing on Lifetime TV

Brian Brockson served as Captain in the Army and is now the Vice President of Ricoh USA's Supply Chain. Brockson shares how his experience on the Army flight crew parlayed into a leadership role at Ricoh.

"It was an honor for me to represent all of the Ricoh veterans and to share with the world why I believe Ricoh's commitment to the military and its employees is unmatched," said Brockson. "It took me well outside my comfort zone, but Ricoh's focus on a diverse, healthy and prosperous employee base, particularly relating to our veterans' programs is a story worth telling. I was happy to be a small part of it."

In recent years, Ricoh has increased its commitment to veteran hiring, netting significant increases across the country and winning Ricoh a Best Veteran Hiring Award from the Coalition for Government Procurement. The Military Makeover: Operation Career segment also includes footage from Ricoh's fifth annual Run for Heroes event, which raises funds for veterans' charities. The company partners with a number of organizations around the nation to hire U.S. veterans, sponsoring and attending veteran-centric career fairs, and even recruiting on military bases to help make veterans' transition from military duty to a civilian career as early and smoothly as possible.

"We value our veterans' service and recognize that we owe them a debt that can never truly be repaid. But to help, we prioritize easing the transition of our nation's heroes back into the workplace," said Donna Venable, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Deputy General Manager, Shared Services, Ricoh Americas. "Veterans are proven achievers who understand the value of perseverance perhaps better than anyone. They are excellent teammates, and Ricoh is honored to have become the preferred workplace for so many of our servicemen and women. We are excited to continue our efforts to recruit more veterans, and to enhance the ways we support them, both on and off the job."

As a leader in digital workplace solutions, Ricoh actively recruits veterans at job fairs including Recruit Military's Atlanta Veterans Job Fair, taking place on Thursday, Oct. 3.

This episode of Military Makeover: Operation Career airing on Lifetime TV will debut on Friday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 a.m. ET with a replay scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 a.m. ET (check local listings). To learn more, visit www.ricoh-usa.com/veterans.

For more information on careers at Ricoh, visit www.ricoh-usa.com/en/about-us/careers. You can also follow the company on social media channels including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Military Makeover Operation Career, A BrandStar Original hosted by Military Veteran Montel Williams, is a magazine style show on Lifetime TV that travels the country capturing stories of military veterans who are transitioning out of the military and back to civilian life. This special series profiles caring companies that offer educational and employment opportunities to these veterans to ensure a successful transition.

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD).

