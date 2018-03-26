Ricoh's Corporate Social Responsibility Commitment Honored by American Red Cross

This news comes at the start of Red Cross Month, which has been celebrated every March since 1943. It serves as a way to honor and celebrate those who help the American Red Cross during the year. In addition to Ricoh's contribution to hurricane relief, Ricoh holds local blood drives in conjunction with the American Red Cross throughout the year at its different locations across the country. As a Ready 365 member, Ricoh stands with the American Red Cross to help alleviate suffering across the country and abroad.

This honor comes after a year of recognition for ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts including Ricoh's second consecutive year as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year and Gold honors in the Best in Biz awards for Most Environmentally Responsible Company of the Year.

"In today's world, it's increasingly important for companies to act as global citizens and to encourage their employees to do the same," said Donna Venable, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Deputy General Manager, Shared Services, Ricoh Americas. "The idea of contributing positively to the wellbeing of society is ingrained in Ricoh's DNA, and we refer to it as the RICOH Way. I'm grateful that our employees are always ready to assist those in need, and I'm honored the American Red Cross recognized their efforts by making the company a Red Cross Ready 365 Giving Circle member."

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2017, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,028 billion yen (approx. 18.2 billion USD).



