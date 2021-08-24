Ricoh's Wide Format Elite Access Service offers expert advice to help printers maximize production on any device

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced its Wide Format Elite Access, a new service that connects wide format print professionals with production workflow experts to help them maximize wide format production capabilities and bridge the knowledge gap to better satisfy customers. This 1-1 connection to industry experts is designed to empower printers to quickly resolve production challenges and share practical knowledge and best practices for sign and graphics workflows, regardless of brand.

With Wide Format Elite Access, print professionals can keep pace with the evolving versatility, growing customer demands and unique challenges of wide format production by fast-tracking support to simplify wide-format and specialty applications. This peace of mind provides printers confidence and support to flatten the learning curve, avoid production delays, increase uptime, improve media usage, maximize equipment capabilities and accelerate their business.

"Wide Format Elite Access gives customers immediate access to skilled print experts with superior understanding of application and production. Whether printers use Ricoh equipment or not, we are here to help them tackle challenges and position their businesses for future success," said Heather Poulin, Vice President, CIP Marketing & Portfolio Management, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Our Wide Format Elite Support Team is made up of industry-leading service engineers with more than 153 years of combined production experience in wide format. This team was created to help print service providers solve problems and share practical knowledge that helps create opportunity and drive new revenue, enabling printers keep an eye on what's next."

The complexity of a particular media or process and other production challenges can stall workflows, lead to extra expenses and generate media waste. Wide Format Elite Access helps printers avoid these pitfalls and address the most common challenges facing sign and graphics print providers—including workflow design and file prep, applications and media, custom media profiles and substrate qualification—to give users a lasting advantage over the competition. Wide Format Elite Access is available in two service levels, so print providers can select the level of support that best fits their needs.

