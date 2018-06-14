RICS celebrates 150 years in the profession: panel to discuss the future of cities

In 1868, a group of distinguished surveyors came together to consider the impact of urbanization on the public interest. Today, as in 1868, cities are undergoing massive challenges like rapid urbanization, climate change, infrastructure deficits and resource scarcity. These issues require a multi-faceted approach from qualified professionals with a diversity of experiences and backgrounds focused on the public interest.

RICS is stitching together professionals through collaborative roundtables, summits and research to inform the leaders who shape the world. Sharing this thought-leadership with decision-makers, industry professionals and the next generation gives RICS the opportunity to build on past accomplishments and adapt to yet another wave of changes that will impact the built environment: brought on by digitization.

In June, RICS will toast 150 years of thought-leadership in New York and in Washington, D.C. with distinguished industry professionals who will discuss their visions for the future of cities. Panelists include Sameh Wahba PhD, Director of Social, Rural, Urban and Resilience Global Practice at the World Bank and Kat Grimsley PhD, Director of the Master of Science in Real Estate Development program at George Mason University with remarks from RICS President John Hughes. Learn more about the celebrations in Washington D.C. and New York.

About RICS

RICS promotes and enforces the highest professional qualifications and standards in the valuation, development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. Our name promises the consistent delivery of standards - bringing confidence to markets and effecting positive change in the built and natural environments.

