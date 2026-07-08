RICS Extends Early Access Program for GAIA | RIA™, the Investment Adviser Industry's First Patented AI-Driven Platform for the Rule 206(4)-7 Annual Review

Extension of January 2026 program brings RICS' patented Global Artificial Intelligence Auditor technology to a broader group of registered investment advisers.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulatory Intelligence Compliance Solutions Inc. ("RICS") today announced the extension of the Early Access Program for Global Artificial Intelligence Auditor| RIA™ ("GAIA | RIA™") — the investment adviser industry's first and only patented, AI-driven platform built to plan, execute, and document the Rule 206(4)-7 Annual Review end to end.

GAIA | RIA is built on the underlying GAIA technology, protected under U.S. Patent No. 12,217,271.

Key Capabilities of GAIA | RIA Include:

Fully Automated AI Auditing — Conducts the 206(4)-7 Annual Review end-to-end.





— Conducts the 206(4)-7 Annual Review end-to-end. Advanced AI Decision-Making — Integrates data analysis and human reasoning.





— Integrates data analysis and human reasoning. Built-In Human Guardrails — Pairs agentic AI with human oversight at every step.

Launched in January 2026 against a backdrop of more than 16,544 SEC-registered investment advisers managing $176.8 trillion in assets — up 22.3% year-over-year, according to industry data — the program has been extended in response to sustained adviser interest and to align with the annual review calendar, ensuring participants complete a full 206(4)-7 review cycle before general availability.

"Our early access clients have brought real energy and real problems to the table," said Donna Sardanopoli, President and CEO of RICS. "Extending the program lets us go deeper with the firms already in it and welcome the ones asking to join."

"I've sat in the CCO seat, and I know what an annual review costs a compliance team — not just weeks of work, but attention pulled from higher-risk issues," said Paula Bosco, CEO of GAIA | RIA. "GAIA | RIA gives that time back. The best CCOs want to be strategic partners, not just reviewers. That's what responsible AI in compliance looks like."

Beyond RIA

The underlying GAIA technology is licensable using Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) classifications, and RICS' AI Advisory Services offer strategic AI roadmapping, governance and risk guidance, and change management.

Visit: RegulatoryIntelligence.com

Contact: Paula Bosco, [email protected], (646) 290-3860.

This release contains forward-looking statements; actual capabilities and timing may differ.

GAIA | RIA™ is a trademark of GAIA | RIA. The underlying technology is protected under U.S. Patent No. 12,217,271, owned exclusively by RICS.

SOURCE Regulatory Intelligence Compliance Solutions Inc.