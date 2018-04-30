RICS sees solid outlook for the U.S. industrial sector

RICS monitors trends in the commercial property investment and occupier markets on a global and regional scale through quarterly surveys to industry experts. With a focus on occupier and investor sentiment, it identifies market trends earlier than other surveys.

Overall, the Occupier Sentiment Index (a composite indicator capturing momentum) is showing modest improvement in market conditions with only the retail market dragging the composite down. The Investment Sentiment Index was little changed over the quarter.

Interest in industrial assets is robust among investors. Prime industrial space is set for solid growth in rent expectations albeit secondary industrial rents are expected to have only a marginal increase. The Commercial Property Monitor projects prime and secondary industrial sectors to see the strongest gains in capital values over the coming year.

Prime office assets are generating modest increases in demand with enquiries from investors picking up slightly. However, prime office rents are seen as flat with marginally negative growth for secondary office space.

The retail sector shows the weakest outlook on both sides of the market. It has seen the sharpest rise in the availability of occupiable space in the commercial sectors and landlords are increasing inducements to potential tenants. In fact, demand from occupiers in the retail sector has declined for the fifth consecutive quarter – though this trend is slowing.

Likewise, the supply of property on the market for investment purposes was unchanged in all sectors except for retail which saw a fifth consecutive quarterly increase as investors continue to favour other sectors over retail. Consequently, capital values for retail are likely to decline over the coming year, although only to a limited extent.

For more information on the Commercial Property Monitor, visit rics.org.

Confidence through professional standards

RICS promotes and enforces the highest professional qualifications and standards in the valuation, development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. Our name promises the consistent delivery of standards – bringing confidence to markets and effecting positive change in the built and natural environments.

For more information contact:

Amie Silverwood

Writer and Media Relations, North America

c +1 437-990-4695

e asilverwood@rics.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rics-sees-solid-outlook-for-the-us-industrial-sector-300639084.html

SOURCE RICS Americas

Related Links

http://www.ricsamericas.org

