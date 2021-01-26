Ridar Systems partners with HERE Technologies to detect bicycles and motorcycles more accurately

PALMER, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridar Systems and HERE Technologies have signed a partnership agreement to begin integrating HERE location technology into Ridar's cloud-based mobile solution. This collaboration will allow Ridar Systems to better identify the location of two-wheelers in order to provide a more accurate position to drivers. Now, motorcycles, bicycles, scooters and other forms of two-wheeled micro mobility will have a means of announcing their presence to much larger vehicles in order to prevent accidents between the two using only a smartphone.

As Ridar Systems kicks-off various collaborative efforts in the U.S., the need for a lane-level degree of location accuracy was needed and HERE Technologies was the obvious choice.

Ridar Systems will now build upon HERE market-leading location solutions to power the Ridar Systems cloud-based platform. Within the new agreement, Ridar will be using HERE JavaScript API's, HERE Routing & Map Rendering, as well as HERE Live Sense SDK and HERE SDK, to enable and manage the driver and rider app services.

Ridar System customers will now benefit from a suite of advanced location technology available on the HERE platform, including:

HERE Positioning – HD GNSS Positioning and Network Positioning provides hyper-precise location accuracy. This information is critical to identifying the location of micro-mobility vehicles in dense urban canyons where the GPS signal is weak or inconsistent.

HD GNSS Positioning and Network Positioning provides hyper-precise location accuracy. This information is critical to identifying the location of micro-mobility vehicles in dense urban canyons where the GPS signal is weak or inconsistent. HERE Live Sense SDK – An AI-based perception model, utilizing optical cameras on smartphones, dashcams, personal navigation devices and vehicles to provide greater real-time awareness of the environment. This functionality can identify micro-mobility riders and alert automobile drivers, or it can be used to provide those drivers with safety alerts such as potholes, road obstructions, etc.

– An AI-based perception model, utilizing optical cameras on smartphones, dashcams, personal navigation devices and vehicles to provide greater real-time awareness of the environment. This functionality can identify micro-mobility riders and alert automobile drivers, or it can be used to provide those drivers with safety alerts such as potholes, road obstructions, etc. HERE Routing – Customized route calculations provide drivers and riders turn-by-turn navigation instructions taking into account different route types based on vehicle type.

– Customized route calculations provide drivers and riders turn-by-turn navigation instructions taking into account different route types based on vehicle type. HERE SDK – Provides users advanced location services and customize maps to support drivers & riders with a look back on their route when their drive/ride completed (how many miles, average speed, shareable map of ride). Adding to that, Ridar will also include how many times a driver has detected a rider and vice versa.

Co-Founder and CEO Brent Massey said, "Ridar Systems is proud to partner with HERE Technologies to achieve the level of accuracy that can be provided to our end-users. Ridar's cloud-based mobile solution can predict interactions with an impressive level of accuracy as to when and where a driver and rider might interact. By incorporating HERE's location solutions, we can predict such interactions with an even higher level of accuracy based upon real-time location data that only HERE Technologies can provide.

As we begin launching our mobile solution, Ridar will initially be available through one's own smartphone for use in cars/trucks (drivers) as well as on bicycles/motorcycles (riders). Eventually, we anticipate integrating our solution into OEMs IVI as well as shared micro mobility transportation.

Ridar Systems looks forward to a lasting relationship with HERE Technologies in our effort to make the roads safer for all forms of transportation using highly accurate location data."

"As mobility options expand, so do the immediate opportunities to increase road safety for all users," said Aaron Golden, Head of Global Strategic & Alliance Partnerships, Americas, at HERE Technologies. "HERE looks forward to integrating for Ridar a suite of location technologies to enhance their innovative road collision avoidance solution."

About Ridar Systems

Established in 2015 by Co-Founder and CEO Brent Massey, Ridar Systems aims to bridge the technological gap that exists between connected cars and one of the most-vulnerable road users—two-wheelers. While vehicles are being developed to detect two-wheelers, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) can be less than dependable/accurate due to the need for a clear line of sight. Ridar Systems sees around corners, other vehicles, buildings/signage, and other obstructions to prevent the thousands of accidents that take place each year. To learn more about Ridar Systems, visit https://ridarsystems.com/.

