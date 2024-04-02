Riddell Acquires Simbex to Expand Athlete Performance Platform and Enhance Core Capabilities

The deal solidifies over two decades of partnership and a shared vision for innovation into the future.

DES PLAINES, Ill., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riddell, the industry leader in football helmet technology and innovation, today announced the strategic acquisition of longtime partner Simbex. With the addition of Simbex' premier engineering and health science product development expertise, Riddell will further elevate its position at the forefront of sports technology.

Simbex is a premier product design and development firm with over 20 years of experience in the sports, medical, and health technology markets. The Simbex portfolio of products and history of exceptional innovation will advance Riddell's smart helmet and associated technology roadmap. Notably, Simbex was an essential partner in the creation of Riddell's InSite impact response system and the recently launched InSite Analytics platform, with the team continuing to provide support for these technologies.

"Simbex has been a valuable and trusted partner in the development of integrated smart helmet technologies designed to improve athlete monitoring, performance, and industry research, presenting more opportunities to accelerate the use of these systems within football and across sports," said Thad Ide, Riddell's Executive Vice President of Research & Product Development. "This acquisition cements an already strong partnership and underscores our commitment to leveraging Simbex' broad capabilities and expertise in pursuit of next-generation head protection platforms."

Beyond its work with Riddell, Simbex will remain a trusted leader in developing and commercializing transformative sports, medical, and health technology.

Greg Lange, Chief Executive Officer of Simbex, added, "We are excited to be part of a world-class organization at the forefront of their industry. The acquisition by Riddell will strengthen our ability to deliver transformative technology while upholding our core values as a premier consulting firm. This partnership underscores our mutual dedication to advancing health, protection, and performance through cutting-edge product design, development, and commercialization strategy."

About Riddell

Riddell was founded with a goal of giving back to the football community while advancing and improving athlete protection. As the long-standing leader in football head protection and protective athletic equipment for more than 90 years, Riddell is leading the game to a strong future by creating a path to next generation protection. Riddell also offers best-in-class reconditioning services to help ensure athletes have access to clean, sanitized, and recertified equipment. Off the field, Riddell's licensed collectibles business is regarded as the cornerstone of football collectibles for fans and collectors of the NFL. For more information, visit www.Riddell.com or follow @RiddellSports on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Simbex:

Simbex is a premier product design, development, and commercialization consulting firm with over 20 years of experience in the SportsTech, MedTech, and HealthTech markets. As a leader in the development of transformative health technology, Simbex brings together a diverse team of engineers with cutting-edge knowledge of product development, engineering, artificial intelligence, and analytics for tackling complex ideas and creating commercially successful products while leveraging its expertise in regulatory strategy, reimbursement, and commercialization strategy to ensure new technologies are commercially successful. For more information, visit Simbex.com or follow @Simbex on LinkedIn.

