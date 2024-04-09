RIDDELL INTRODUCES NEW PREMIUM AXIOM HELMET LINE WITH POSITION-SPECIFIC MODELS AVAILABLE TO NFL PLAYERS THIS SEASON

Axiom3D provides performance tunability for QB and Line Position Groups at the elite level.

DES PLAINES, Ill., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riddell, the industry leader in football helmet technology and sports protection innovation, today introduced a new premium tier of the Riddell Axiom helmet: Axiom3D. Designed to address position-specific criteria established by the NFL, Axiom3D utilizes additive manufacturing to tune the helmet liner for improved impact response.

Available for NFL athletes starting in the 2024 season, Axiom3D is a set of new models that leverages the comprehensive protective system of the Axiom, coupled with proven 3D-printed lattice liner technology. The innovative helmet offering is designed for elite players, including QB and OL/DL position groups.

Notably, Axiom3D earned the top position in the NFL and NFLPA 2024 Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results assessment that represents extensive laboratory research to evaluate which helmets best reduce head impact severity. The NFL has made significant investments in research for use in helmet design and development and prioritized the players' transition to newer and better-performing models in recent years.

"Riddell helmets consistently deliver the on-field protection and performance demanded by NFL athletes, which is why a majority of players wear our helmets. As the game evolves, we are constantly working to identify new ways to enhance our helmet systems," said Thad Ide, EVP of Research & Development at Riddell. "Axiom3D is the result of collaborative work with the NFL to use our deep experience in helmet design and tune the helmet system using criteria developed by the League. The Axiom helmet platform has many features that advance athlete protection, leading to this new premium line for elite players."

Consistent with other models in the Axiom family, Axiom3D uses Riddell's proprietary Tru-FitTM fitting technology to create an individualized combination of energy-managing interior padding with unique thicknesses, shapes, and contours, providing comfort and protection benefits.

Axiom3D helmets will be used during upcoming NFL offseason training and debut in games this fall.

Axiom models continue to be available for adult/varsity players at high school, college, and NFL levels.

Riddell is proud to be the football helmet market share leader with ~77% of NFL players choosing to wear the brand at the professional level.

About Riddell

Riddell was founded with a goal of giving back to the football community while advancing and improving athlete protection. As the long-standing leader in football head protection and protective athletic equipment for 95 years, Riddell is leading the game to a strong future by creating a path to next generation protection. Riddell also offers best-in-class reconditioning services to help ensure athletes have access to clean, sanitized, and recertified equipment. Off the field, Riddell's licensed collectibles business is regarded as the cornerstone of football collectibles for fans and collectors of college and the NFL.

