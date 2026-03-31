Riddell Unveils New ND6 Football Line Engineered for Youth Football Players

Next Generation of Youth Helmets Launched Ahead of 2026 Season, Reinforcing Riddell's Commitment to Player Protection and Helping Programs Prepare for New Equipment Standard

DES PLAINES, Ill., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riddell, the industry leader in football helmet technology and sports protection innovation, today unveiled the Riddell ND6 Helmet Line, representing the next generation of youth football helmets. Helmets in the ND6 line produced for the 2026 football season meet the new ND006 youth helmet performance standard established by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE), ahead of the standard's effective date of September 1, 2027.

Riddell’s ND6 line includes SpeedFlex ND6, Speed ND6, and Jet ND6 models, all designed and engineered for youth football players who have not yet reached the high school level.

The ND6 name originates from the ND006 standard, which introduces updated performance requirements recommended by NOCSAE specifically for youth athletes. NOCSAE develops and publishes performance standards for football helmets and related equipment used across the sport. The ND006 standard includes requirements recommended by NOCSAE specifically for youth athletes, including a maximum helmet weight of 3.5 pounds and impact performance specifications tailored for youth football players.

Riddell's ND6 line includes SpeedFlex ND6, Speed ND6, and Jet ND6 models, all designed and engineered for youth football players who have not yet reached the high school level. These three Riddell helmet models offer unique features to appeal to different players, teams, and programs. These Riddell helmets offer features that may appeal to different players, teams, and programs, and will meet the ND006 standard.

"Player protection is always our top priority," said Thad Ide, Chief Product Officer at Riddell. "By introducing the ND6 helmet line more than a year ahead of the 2027 effective date, we're reinforcing our industry leadership by helping the football community access new helmet technology sooner. This early launch gives leagues, coaches, and parents time to understand the new standard and begin transitioning to compliant Riddell helmets."

Riddell sales representatives are now accepting ND6 line helmet orders and shipping directly to teams and organizations. These helmets will also soon be available in stores through major sporting goods retailers—including Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and Scheels.

Also new for the 2026 season, Riddell has introduced the Riddell SF Echo. The varsity helmet features the iconic look of the popular SpeedFlex, but with advanced energy management liner components, inflatable face frames, and additional features and technology upgrades available.

For more information on Riddell and its products, visit www.riddell.com or follow @RiddellSports on Instagram, X, and TikTok.

About Riddell

Riddell was founded with a goal of giving back to the football community while advancing and improving athlete protection. As the long-standing leader in football head protection and protective athletic equipment for 95 years, Riddell is leading the game to a strong future by creating a path to next generation protection. Riddell also offers best-in-class reconditioning services to help ensure athletes have access to clean, sanitized, and recertified equipment. Off the field, Riddell's licensed collectibles business is regarded as the cornerstone of football collectibles for fans and collectors of college and the NFL. For more information, visit www.riddell.com or follow @RiddellSports on Instagram, X, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Riddell