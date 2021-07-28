Riddle & Brantley Launches Initiative to Find North Carolinians' Lost Dogs

"Our animals are so important to our attorneys and staff," said Gene Riddle, founding partner and attorney at Riddle & Brantley. "Not much is worse than the heartache of a lost pet. So, we wanted to help." Animal adoption and welfare has been at the heart of Riddle & Brantley's community involvement for decades. Riddle's dog, Coconut, has appeared in Riddle & Brantley's TV commercials.

Dan Brian, community outreach manager at Riddle & Brantley, estimates that the firm will spend more than $10,000 to help find North Carolinians' missing dogs in 2021 alone. "If we can help reunite even one dog with its owner, that's worth it to us," he said.

The firm encourages anyone with a lost dog to visit its Missing Dogs page to request the free assistance. Visitors to the website can also view listings for lost dogs across central and eastern North Carolina, and contact the owner directly if there has been a sighting.

"We recently worked with a professional 'dog finder' in California," said Brian. "One of the things we learned is that lost dogs are usually afraid, and often run further away when they're chased or called — even by someone who's well-meaning. So, we encourage folks to simply call the owner if a missing dog is spotted."

Riddle & Brantley is a North Carolina personal injury law firm, and has recovered more than $600 million in compensation for victims since 2000 alone (see disclaimer below). The firm also helps find missing dogs in North Carolina.

*** Disclaimer: The results mentioned do not guarantee a similar outcome, and they should not be construed to constitute a promise or guarantee of a particular result in any particular case. Every case is different, and the outcome depends on the unique facts and circumstances of the case.

SOURCE Riddle & Brantley