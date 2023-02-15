Riddle & Brantley Secures $2.9 Million Settlement for Motorcycle Accident Victim

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Darren Dawson and Gene Riddle of the North Carolina personal injury law firm Riddle & Brantley are pleased to announce a $2.9 million settlement in favor of our client who was seriously injured while riding his motorcycle. In our nearly 40 years representing motorcycle accident victims, this victory was particularly hard fought. We are thrilled for our client to see justice done after his painful ordeal.

Motorcycle riders suffer catastrophic injuries in the hands of negligent drivers.

The key to this case was preparation. After being hit by a passenger vehicle, our client sustained serious spinal, leg, and internal injuries requiring lengthy treatment, partial amputation of his foot, and spinal fusion. Pain and suffering notwithstanding, he also incurred approximately $400,000 in medical expenses. To demonstrate the enormous impact of his injuries, we prepared a day-in-the-life video detailing the difficulties of his daily life. We also prepared a life care plan outlining his future medical care and costs. The settlement was achieved in mediation.

Riddle & Brantley are undeterred by insurance companies who attempt to escape liability by blaming the motorcycle-riding victims. There is no legal standard that presumes rider negligence in a collision with a motor vehicle. In fact, our experience tells us that motorcycle accidents are more often caused by the failure of negligent drivers to share the road and pay attention to their surroundings.

As founder and managing partner of Riddle & Brantley, attorney Gene Riddle has said, "When a vehicle hits a motorcycle, the rider too often loses despite any evidence of liability. We want to help these riders obtain maximum compensation for their life-altering injuries."

Over the years, our firm has seen motorcycle victims suffer multiple limb fractures, internal organ ruptures, quadriplegia, and even death. Recovering from these injuries may require multiple surgeries, continuing therapy, and lifelong care. Returning to work is often a serious setback that may prove impossible. It is vital that victims get the representation and compensation they deserve.

Victims of motorcycle and other motor vehicle accidents are always welcome to call Riddle & Brantley for a free legal evaluation.

*** Disclaimer: The results mentioned do not guarantee a similar outcome, and they should not be construed to constitute a promise or guarantee of a particular result in any particular case. Every case is different, and the outcome depends on the unique facts and circumstances of the case.

