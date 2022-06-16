Riddle Releases the "Quiz Marketing Benchmarks Report" - Proving Quizzes are 21.8X More Powerful Than Pop-Ups

The first detailed analysis of online quizzes for marketers – powered by 3.3 billion quiz data points.

SAARBRÜCKEN, Germany, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riddle today announced the release of its "Quiz Marketing Benchmarks Report" – the first data-driven analysis about using online quizzes for marketing, data collection, and audience engagement. Based on 3.3 billion data points from quizzes built with Riddle in 2021, the report gives marketers clear and compelling evidence that quiz marketing is a valuable and viable way to collect leads user information through lead generation.

The "Quiz Marketing Benchmarks Report" is an infographic that provides marketers with the key quiz benchmarks needed to launch and optimize any marketing campaigns around online quizzes, including:

20X better than pop-ups for lead generation: 41.4% opt-in rate for quizzes vs. 1.9% for pop-ups

visitors stay 3:27 on pages with quizzes vs. 0:54 (global average) 34.2% start rate: 1 in 3 page visitors will interact with a quiz

1 in 3 page visitors will interact with a quiz 81.5% completion rate: 4 out of 5 visitors will finish a quiz

"Until now, marketers were in the dark about key performance benchmarks for online quizzes. We're proud to offer the first in-depth data set for quiz marketers - demonstrating that quizzes, polls, and other interactive content excel at engagement and 1st-party data collection," said Boris Pfeiffer, founder and CEO of Riddle.

The "Quiz Marketing Benchmarks Report" is based on a full year's data of Riddle's online quiz maker platform, including:

2.76 billion quiz questions answered

497.2 million minutes of audience engagement

107.6 million leads collected

The "Quiz Marketing Benchmarks Report" is an infographic that is free for anyone to use or embed on their sites. It can be downloaded here.

About Riddle:

Launched in 2014, Riddle is an online quiz maker and marketing platform used by thousands of global brands and publishers including CNN, Shopify, and Oxfam. 100% GDPR-compliant, Riddle makes it easy for marketers to create quizzes, surveys, and other interactive content on their sites to collect data and increase engagement. All of Riddle's subscription plans include unlimited quiz takers, data collection, and usage. Try now - 14 day free trial of all features, with no credit card required.

