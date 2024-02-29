RIDE ALONG ON EARTH'S FIRST BOOK LAUNCH IN OUTER SPACE

Tom Sadira's Next Book,"Murder on the Pineapple Express", Takes Readers on a High-larious Whodunit Through the Cosmos… Literally.

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HIFI Press is excited to announce the historic, out-of-this-world publication of Tom Sadira's Murder on the Pineapple Express on 4/20/24. This next chapter in Sadira's sci-fi comedy series will be the first book published in outer space for an extraterrestrial audience—and the best part is that he's inviting you to ride shotgun on this wild trip through the stars.

By pledging any amount to the book's official Kickstarter launch campaign (Mar 19th - April 16th), your name will be added to a list at the back of the Starbound Edition—the special digital edition to be published in space. Whether you're a sci-fi geek, a bookworm, or just a space explorer at heart, this is a way for everyday Earthers to personally reach out and say "Howdy!" to our cosmic neighbors. HIFI Press is even offering group packages to explorers who want to reserve a seat on this historic journey for their classroom, office, or club.

"This isn't just about launching a book into the emptiness of outer space," says Sadira. "It's about connecting with fellow cosmic explorers and sharing stories that make us laugh, think, and wonder about the universe. And who says it's so empty out there, anyway?"

In addition to their names being included in the Starbound Edition, supporters will receive a message from Tom Sadira on 4/20 with mission details, as well as a link to track the book's progress through our galaxy and beyond. So head over to the Kickstarter page between March 19th, 2024 and April 16th, 2024 and pledge any amount to reserve your seat aboard the Pineapple Express.

Don't worry, you can still pick up the ebook or paperback of Murder on the Pineapple Express from your favorite bookstore here on Earth. They'll be available as Kickstarter rewards, or you can pre-order your copy today at Amazon , Google Books , and Barnes & Noble .

Images, links, book/author info, contact info, and more can be found in the media kit .

