Ride Any Terrain with Ease: KBO Launches All-Season Fat Tire Electric Bikes KBO Tornado and KBO Tornado Step Thru

CARSON CITY, Nev., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBO Bikes, the leader in affordable electric bikes , is proud to announce the launch of two exciting new models: the KBO Tornado and the KBO Tornado Step Thru. These fat tire electric bikes are designed to provide riders with the freedom and versatility to explore all-terrain, all-season landscapes with ease.

The KBO Tornado and KBO Tornado Step Thru both feature a powerful 750w brushless geared hub motor, a long range of 45+ miles, and a removable 48V, 14Ah Lithium-ion battery that offers the ability to ride without assistance. These bikes also come equipped with a 6-speed gear shift system and durable rear rack, making them the perfect choice for riders looking to explore new terrain or haul essential items on their next adventure.

For added comfort, the KBO Tornado and KBO Tornado Step Thru Electric Bike feature extra large and comfortable saddles, a sensitive twist throttle, and a digital multi-functional display that provides important operating information such as speed, mileage, battery capacity, and timing. In addition, these bikes are equipped with lockable front suspension, durable PVC full fenders, and mechanical disc brakes for ample stopping power in any condition.

At $1249 for the KBO Tornado and $1199 for the KBO Tornado Step Thru, these fat tire electric bikes provide an affordable alternative to traditional transportation. They are designed to help reduce pollution, and are the perfect choice for riders looking to enjoy a clean and carefree lifestyle.

"At KBO Bike, we believe that electric bikes are the future of transportation and play a significant role in reducing pollution. With the launch of the KBO Tornado and KBO Tornado Step Thru, we're excited to offer all-terrain, all-season options for riders who want to keep biking on, no matter the conditions," said Max, the founder of KBO Bike.

About KBO Bike

With the slogan "Keep Biking On", KBO Bike is driven by the belief that electric bikes provide a clean alternative to transportation and play a significant role in reducing pollution. KBO Bike aims to capture a confident, carefree lifestyle for its customers by continuously innovating and offering new choices for commuting and leisure biking.

