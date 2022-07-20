Ride, Drive, & Demo Electric Vehicles at Electrify Expo in Long Island at Nassau Coliseum August 27 and 28, 2022

Attendees will experience approximately 1 million square feet of exhibits and test rides, as well as learn about EV technology and charging. Brands like BMW, Chrysler, Kia, Lexus, Polestar, Volvo, Volkswagen, and Harley-Davidson's Livewire will be on-site, as well as iconic bike brands like Specialized, SUPER73, and others. Multiple demo courses offer attendees the opportunity to feel the thrill of electric vehicles. The family-friendly festival also includes the Hover-1 Kids Zone with test rides for New York's adrenaline-chasing youth.

As New York legislators continue to push for 100% electric vehicle sales by 2035, consumers are looking for an interactive way to test multiple products before they buy. According to Consumer Reports , the biggest barrier to EV adoption is simply the opportunity to test drive them. As the premier North American festival for testing the latest in electric vehicles and e-mobility, Electrify Expo answers this problem with fun, meaningful test drives that convince consumers to jump into electric vehicles of all kinds. With more than 70,000+ demo rides expected and 125,000+ e-curious consumers estimated to attend the five-stop tour in 2022, consumers can expect a fun-filled day of experiencing electric vehicles of all types.

WHAT: Electrify Expo : Largest electric vehicle festival in North America WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, August 27 and 28: TIME: 10 am - 5 pm Each Day WHERE: Nassau Coliseum (Outdoors)

1255 Hempstead Turnpike,

Uniondale, NY 11553

TICKETS: $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

https://www.electrifyexpo.com/newyork

To register for a press pass to attend Electrify Expo, you are invited to apply here https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press

About Electrify Expo:

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest electric vehicles and products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

Contact:

Mission Control Communications

[email protected]

