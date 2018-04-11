Ride-Hailing App PickMe Deploys iguazio's Continuous Data Platform to Enable Real-time Heatmaps and Fraud Detection

The news of this partnership comes at a time when Asian internet connectivity is booming. As a result, the Southeast Asian market for connected vehicles has quadrupled in size since 2015 and will be valued at $20.1 billion by 2025, according to a report co-authored by Google. At present six million rides are booked in Southeast Asia daily.

PickMe's deployment of iguazio enables the ride-hailing company to leverage iguazio's real-time and unified database engine for rapid and actionable business insights via edge and hybrid cloud deployments. iguazio's platform allows PickMe to combine historical and current data, using AI to detect and reduce fraud. iguazio's smart mobility supply and demand heatmaps enable PickMe to maximize driver benefits and minimize passenger wait times.

"As a fast growing business, it is important that PickMe obtain better and more efficient technologies that keep up with the pace of our growth," said Jiffry Zulfer, CEO of PickMe. "By deploying iguazio we wish to do just that, resulting in seamless door-to-door transport so that our growth team can produce better results in real-time data processing, fraud detection and analytical accuracy."

"It's been exciting to see what iguazio can do for us in terms of upgrading PickMe's efforts to effectively process and utilize data," added Asanka Perera, Lead Data Scientist and Growth Hacker at PickMe. "iguazio provides us with an integrated platform for this need, which makes the job of better detecting fraud and ride usage much easier and efficient in the doing."

"iguazio's Continuous Data Platform ensures PickMe's data is not just connected, but also leveraged for intelligent insights, producing the actions required for optimal performance at all times," said Asaf Somekh, CEO of iguazio. "Today, working in real-time is the best way for an event-driven company like PickMe to remain competitive."

Other iguazio deployment customers include connected vehicle companies, leading transportation and mobile payment platforms, as well as in industrial IoT, financial institutions and large scale automotive and telco organizations.

About iguazio:

iguazio digitally transforms business value by streamlining data volumes to create actionable insights. Through its Continuous Data Platform, iguazio simplifies the development and deployment of data-driven applications to extend the cloud experience at the edge and on-premises. iguazio is a driving force in industries pertaining to manufacturing, smart mobility, the Internet of Things, media and cybersecurity. The company was founded in 2014 and has offices in the USA, Singapore and Israel.

About PickMe:

PickMe is a software solution that enables instant taxi hailing via a platform that hosts the largest organized taxi fleet in Sri Lanka. With over fifteen thousand three-wheelers, mini cars, cars, vans and luxury sedans, PickMe currently services the transportation needs of over one million passengers based in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Kandy districts. Adding to its portfolio of services, PickMe also provides corporate traveling solutions to businesses and organizations with the PickMe Business Portal, the benefits of which are currently enjoyed by over 150 corporations in Sri Lanka.

Contact: Marissa Shapiro, +1-914-336-4051, marissa@headline.media

SOURCE PickMe and iguazio