Ride Hailing Services Market size to grow by USD 58,239.86 million from 2022 to 2027, Rising use of online ride-hailing services to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ride-hailing services market size is estimated to grow by USD 58,239.86 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.86%. APAC is estimated to account for 30% of the global market growth during the forecast period. North America is another major contributing region in the market. This is due to the increasing baby boomer spending, increasing demand for car sharing, a growing number of tourists, and the presence of prominent operators. Moreover, North American countries are undergoing significant urbanization, which is increasing the demand for ride-hailing services. Such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ride Hailing Services Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Ride Hailing Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Ride Hailing Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (car sharing and e-hailing), mode of booking (online and offline), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the car sharing segment is expected to be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This is because the car-sharing model is becoming more popular in the market. Several global companies have adopted this model to serve their customers. Many cities face issues related to public transport. Hence, companies have started offering car-sharing options to passengers. For instance, Uber has launched the Uber Pool feature, which allows multiple passengers to travel together in one vehicle, thus reducing costs and environmental impact.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions - Download a Sample Report

Ride Hailing Services Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing use of online ride-hailing services is a primary factor driving the global ride-hailing services market growth.

The use of new and innovative mobile applications by customers to book rides is increasing the use of online ridesharing services.

Uber is the market leader in the US, while Beijing Xiaoju Technology leads in China . Major market players have the leverage to enter greenfield developed and developing markets owing to the surge in venture capital investment, providing them with more opportunities to grow and boost overall revenues.

. Major market players have the leverage to enter greenfield developed and developing markets owing to the surge in venture capital investment, providing them with more opportunities to grow and boost overall revenues. It is anticipated that developing nations' rapid urbanization will boost the region's ride-sharing market and expand opportunities for providers.

The market's expansion has been largely influenced by the use of on-demand taxis for daily commutes in developing nations.

Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The M&A activities and strategic alliances are the emerging trends in the ride-hailing services market.

The market has seen a significant rise in the number of strategic alliances and partnerships between companies that provide ride-hailing services and competitors operating in various geographical locations.

Vendors benefit from these strategic alliances and partnerships by enhancing their operations and expanding their geographic reach.

Ride-hailing companies can enter new markets and regions with the help of M&A. These businesses are able to quickly gain access to new territories and strengthen their foothold in existing territories by acquiring or forming partnerships with established local players.

Ride-hailing companies are also able to add new services to their existing portfolio owing to M&A activity.

For instance, companies will be able to expand their revenue stream by offering delivery services to their customers by purchasing a grocery delivery service.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

A major challenge that is expected to hamper the growth of the ride-hailing services market is compliance with government regulations.

Ride-hailing specialist organizations need to follow a few state and government regulations regarding safeguarding the climate.

These guidelines urge providers and makers to utilize arrangements that can lessen the emission of gases such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide.

Engine emissions legislation, Ministry of Transport (MOT) examination, and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification are some of the tests that are carried out by government agencies worldwide to control air pollution.

Hence, such government regulations impede market growth during the forecast period.

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, challenges for the market. - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Ride-Hailing Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ride-hailing services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ride-hailing services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ride-hailing services market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the ride-hailing services market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The ride-sharing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 86.33 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (individual and business), type (car and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing traffic congestion is notably driving the market growth.

The ridesharing market in France is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,473.33 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by service type (E-hailing and station-based), vehicle type (car and others), and connectivity (short distance and long distance). Rising vehicle ownership costs are the main factors driving the growth of the French ride-sharing market.

Ride Hailing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 58,239.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Be Group Joint Stock Co., Comuto SA, DiDi Global Inc., FastGo Joint stock Co., Grab Holdings Ltd., GT Gettaxi UK Ltd., Junoride, Lyft Inc., My Taxi Ride Inc., The Addison Lee Group, Transopco UK Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., Via Transportation Inc., Wheely Technologies Ltd., and YandexGo Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ride hailing services market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Mode of booking Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 E-hailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Mode of Booking

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Mode of Booking

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

12.4 Be Group Joint Stock Co.

12.5 Comuto SA

12.6 DiDi Global Inc.

12.7 FastGo Joint stock Co.

12.8 Grab Holdings Ltd.

12.9 GT Gettaxi UK Ltd.

12.10 Junoride

12.11 Lyft Inc.

12.12 My Taxi Ride Inc.

12.13 Transopco UK Ltd.

12.14 Uber Technologies Inc.

12.15 Via Transportation Inc.

12.16 Wheely Technologies Ltd.

12.17 YandexGo

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

