Ride Into the Future - OKAI Celebrates Innovation at CES 2025 by Revolutionizing Electric Mobility with Next-Gen Successors

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKAI, a trailblazer in the electric mobility industry, returned to CES 2025 in Las Vegas for the fourth consecutive year. Specializing in the production of e-scooters and e-bikes, OKAI is committed to delivering high-quality personal electric vehicles (PEVs) for all. At CES, OKAI engaged with global retailers, dealers, media, and consumers, showcasing a range of exciting new models.

The new Ceetle Glide EA20, with 14-in tires. Comes in two colors, white and black.

Among the highlights was an evolution of the beloved Ceetle Pro, now reimagined as the Ceetle Glide EA20. Designed with the everyday commuter in mind, the Ceetle Glide marries comfort and functionality. The familiar comfortable seat has been retained, while the addition of sleek side bars allows for extra storage, making it an excellent choice for errands and urban living. Riders can also add a front basket, further enhancing its utility. With an upgraded 31-mile range and a top speed of 20 mph, the Ceetle Glide combines practicality with reliability, ensuring it meets the demands of modern life.

Transitioning from urban convenience to all-terrain capability, OKAI introduced the TraVRS EB80, a model that redefines the e-bike experience. At the heart of this innovative design is the integration of a smartphone as the bike's display, allowing riders to seamlessly navigate routes while keeping their devices charged throughout the journey. Powered by a robust 700W motor, the TraVRS EB80 is built to conquer diverse terrains effortlessly. Its impressive 55-mile range ensures riders can venture far and wide, while the integrated battery status lighting adds a layer of confidence and safety, making it a trusted companion for both adventurous explorers and daily commuters.

Beyond its technical innovations, OKAI's showcase at CES celebrated the brand's dedication to aesthetics and craftsmanship. Consumers consistently commend OKAI for its sleek designs and cohesive branding, as well as the company's unique ability to manufacture its products in-house. This control over production allows OKAI to maintain an unparalleled level of quality and attention to detail, resulting in vehicles that are not only functional but also visually striking.

OKAI's CES 2025 showcase was more than a product launch—it celebrated the brand's commitment to pushing boundaries and creating a more connected, sustainable future. By blending practical features with sleek designs, OKAI elevates the standards of electric mobility, inspiring riders worldwide to embrace a more efficient, eco-friendly way of moving.

SOURCE OKAI Inc.